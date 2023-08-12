 

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Calls His Silent Treatment 'Childish' Amid Bitter Divorce

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Calls His Silent Treatment 'Childish' Amid Bitter Divorce
Cover Images/Marcus Owen
Celebrity

Christine hopes she and her estranged husband 'can establish some sort of amicable relationship for the sake of the kids' amid their high-profiled separation.

  • Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is reportedly hoping the actor will end his alleged "silent treatment" towards her. "The Bodyguard" actor, 68, is triumphant in his legal fight to have his handbag designer ex-partner Christine, 49, move out of their $145 million estate in California after she filed for divorce, and sources say she now wants her relocation into a new house in Santa Barbara to relieve tensions between her and the star.

"Christine said she feels like the weight of the world has finally been lifted now that she's moved out. She said she wouldn't be surprised if Kevin had the staff keeping tabs on her while she was packing up," a source told the DailyMail.com. "She still doesn't understand why Kevin had to drag her name through the mud and make what could have been rather easy, painfully difficult."

The insider added "Yellowstone" actor Kevin and Christine have had no verbal contact "in months" and have only been communicating through their lawyers, leaving her upset.

They said, "Christine hopes that will one day end so they can establish some sort of amicable relationship for the sake of the kids. She said the silent treatment is ineffective and childish and that Kevin needs to lighten up, especially now that he has the house."

  Editors' Pick

Another source had told the outlet she "wouldn't be surprised if Kevin had her escorted off the property by police" if she hadn't moved out of their mansion compound.

A judge ruled in July Christine must confer with Kevin before taking any property from the estate.

The former couple initially tied the knot in 2004, with Christine filing for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences on May 1 after 18 years of marriage.

Christine was last month reported to be asking a judge to snub the actor's bid to force her to pay $100,000 of his legal fees as their divorce fight grows even more bitter.

Entertainment Tonight said a court filing showed Christine - who has children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Kevin - is arguing the actor would not have racked up the heavy fees if he had not launched a bid to have her kicked out of their California estate in the wake of their split.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears' Sons Traumatized by Hawaii Wildfires

Linda Evangelista Calls Herself Hypocrite for Getting Botox After Disfigured by Botched Injection
Related Posts
Kevin Costner Immersed in Taylor Swift's Breakup Song at Her 'Eras' Show Amid His Divorce

Kevin Costner Immersed in Taylor Swift's Breakup Song at Her 'Eras' Show Amid His Divorce

Kevin Costner 'Embarrassed' by Estranged Wife Christine's Hawaii Vacation With His Close Friend

Kevin Costner 'Embarrassed' by Estranged Wife Christine's Hawaii Vacation With His Close Friend

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Packs Things Up as Eviction Date Looms

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Packs Things Up as Eviction Date Looms

Latest News
Britney Spears Has Talked to Her Teenage Sons
  • Aug 12, 2023

Britney Spears Has Talked to Her Teenage Sons

Marvin Gaye's 18 Unheard Songs to Feature in Upcoming 'Let's Get It On' Reissue
  • Aug 12, 2023

Marvin Gaye's 18 Unheard Songs to Feature in Upcoming 'Let's Get It On' Reissue

Lil Tay's Ex-Manager Labels Her 'Death' Hack Publicity Stunt
  • Aug 12, 2023

Lil Tay's Ex-Manager Labels Her 'Death' Hack Publicity Stunt

Linda Evangelista Calls Herself Hypocrite for Getting Botox After Disfigured by Botched Injection
  • Aug 12, 2023

Linda Evangelista Calls Herself Hypocrite for Getting Botox After Disfigured by Botched Injection

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Calls His Silent Treatment 'Childish' Amid Bitter Divorce
  • Aug 12, 2023

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Calls His Silent Treatment 'Childish' Amid Bitter Divorce

Britney Spears' Sons Traumatized by Hawaii Wildfires
  • Aug 12, 2023

Britney Spears' Sons Traumatized by Hawaii Wildfires

Most Read
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl
Celebrity

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

Heather Dubrow Saves Husband Terry's Life During His Medical Emergency

Heather Dubrow Saves Husband Terry's Life During His Medical Emergency

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78

Lil Tay's Dad Declines to Confirm Daughter's Death Following Suspicious Announcement

Lil Tay's Dad Declines to Confirm Daughter's Death Following Suspicious Announcement