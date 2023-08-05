Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep the 'Affair Going' Despite His Wife's Attempt to Work Things Out

Cover Images/Instagram/Kristin Callahan/ACE Celebrity

The 'Wicked' stars were reportedly seen making out at a pub in Hampstead despite still being in their respective marriages and went on several double dates with their spouses before the affair news broke.

AceShowbiz - Ethan Slater allegedly never had any intention to save his marriage to Lilly Jay after getting romantically involved with Ariana Grande. If the new report is to be trusted, the "Wicked" star "kept the affair going" despite Lilly's attempt to fix their broken marriage.

A source has told Daily Mail that the couple's romance began months before Ariana's split from Dalton Gomez was revealed and they were not hiding it on the set. "They were sloppy on set," the insider shared.

"They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly," the source dished. "They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party [in March]."

Ariana and Dalton even went on several dates with Ethan and Lilly whenever they visited their spouses on the set. "Ariana and Dalton went on double dates with Ethan and Lilly several times - and they were seen out by cast members," the source shared. "Lilly and Ethan also met Ariana's family together, including her mom and her brother."

Lilly learned about Ethan's relationship with Ariana shortly after her last visit to London. There was reportedly a period when they tried to fix their broken marriage for a short time, but it was to no avail.

"There was a period when they were all going to try and work on their marriages and put the whole thing behind them," the source claimed. "She thought they were happy. But that did not work out [because Ariana and Ethan] kept the affair going despite [that]."

Lilly was allegedly left blindsided when Ethan filed for divorce. "Lilly did not file for divorce from Ethan, he filed for divorce from her," the source said, adding that Lilly believes her husband was "starstruck" by Ariana.

However, a second source insisted that the Tony Award-nominated actor and Ariana "did not start dating until after he had separated from Lilly."

Ariana is believed to have returned to the U.S. following the affair rumors. She and her rumored boyfriend were reported to have taken "amicable time apart" in late July as he sorts out the details of his ongoing divorce.

"Ariana and her 'Wicked' co-star haven't been in the same city for several weeks. Ethan's currently in New York, trying to navigate the end of his marriage with estranged wife Lilly Jay," sources told the TMZ last month. "Ariana is coming to Los Angeles this weekend. We're told she and Ethan want to see each other, but that's not in the cards for the immediate future."

Ariana and Ethan have not been seen together since their return to the U.S.

