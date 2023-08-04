 

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

The new track, which is the follow-up to Ciara's previously-released single 'Da Girls', is expected to appear on her upcoming album 'CiCi' that will be out on August 18.

  Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara and Chris Brown have teamed up for a new joint banger "How We Roll". The "Goodies" songstress and the R&B star unleashed the song on Friday, August 4 along with its official music video which shows the two dancing in speeding trucks.

The MV opens with Ciara having a call with CB while she drives. Breezy invites the 37-year-old to come to his party, but she replies, "That's crazy, I was about to call you and tell you to roll through my party."

In response, Breezy says while smirking, "Well, you better cancel that party... Mine finna be lit." Ciara then answers, "Yeah, I know how you do," with a smile of her own.

As the clip transitions, Ciara starts dancing with a group of backup dancers on a truck that is completely open on one side. Breezy then shows up with his entourage on his own truck. After having a little face off, the two musicians and his teams have fun together.

"He say that I blow his mind every time I'm activated/ You just tryna catch a vibe, CiCi got you fascinated," she sings in the opening verse. "Jump up in a brand new ride, BM-dub, we ridin', baby/ I ain't gonna tell you lies."

Breezy, meanwhile, sings in his own raunchy lyrics, "It's been a minute (Yeah) since I been in it (Yeah)/ Swimmin' in it (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ooh)." He goes on, "Never worry (Yeah), keep you cummin' (Yeah)/ That's how you love it (Oh, baby) Who cares if we in public? (No)/ When it comes to you, I'm with whatever/ You know I (I), I won't kill your vibe (No)/ I know what you like (On your mark, get, set)/ Get ready."

"How We Roll" is expected to appear on Ciara's upcoming album, "CiCi", which will be out on August 18. It is the follow-up to "Da Girls", which hit streaming services back in March.

