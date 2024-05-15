Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Solve Archewell Foundation Problems After Declared 'Delinquent'

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charity foundation is reportedly back on business just a few hours after it was declared 'delinquent' and was ordered to stop raising or spending money.

May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have successfully worked things out for their Archewell Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charity foundation is reportedly back on business just one day after it was labeled "delinquent."

Confirming the news was a spokesperson for the foundation. "We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing," the spokesperson told Page Six in a statement on Tuesday, May 14.

"Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS's processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing," it added.

Prior to this, Archewell Foundation was declared delinquent and ordered to stop raising or spending money. Harry, Meghan and other Archewell heads were reportedly shocked by the news. It took time to resolve the matter as the Sussexes are currently on their Nigeria trip.

According to an official letter from California's attorney general, Rob Bonta, the royal couple had let the official registration fees for their charity, Archewell, lapse since at least the beginning of May. The document further noted that Archewell failed to submit its annual report and its registration fees which was reportedly $200, not including any late fees.

"An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds," the memo read. "The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry."

Page Six reported that Harry and the "Suits" alum initially intended to extend. The problem emerged as the check sent to the attorney general's office had not been received, prompting a new one to be issued.

Harry and Meghan founded Archewell after quiting the royal and relocating to the U.S. in March 2020.