Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Take 'Amicable' Break to Let Him Settle His Divorce
The two 'Wicked' co-stars who are romantically linked have reportedly taken 'amicable time apart' to allow him a 'space' to sort out his ongoing divorce from Lilly Jay.

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and her boyfriend are rumored to be taking "amicable time apart" as he sorts out the details of his ongoing divorce. "The Way" singer, 30, is reportedly giving Broadway star Ethan Slater, 31, who co-stars with her in "Wicked", "space" to "work things out" with his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, as the former couple navigate their split and custody of their 11-month-old son, according to TMZ.

"Ariana and her 'Wicked' co-star haven't been in the same city for several weeks. Ethan's currently in New York, trying to navigate the end of his marriage with estranged wife Lilly Jay," sources told the outlet.

"Ariana is coming to Los Angeles this weekend. We're told she and Ethan want to see each other, but that's not in the cards for the immediate future."

Ethan, whose relationship with Ariana became public on July 20, has been in New York City hashing out the details of his split from Lilly. The actor earlier this week filed for divorce from his wife of nearly four years Lilly at a New York court.

A reason for the dissolution of their marriage was not made immediately available.

It does not appear Ariana and her estranged husband Dalton Gomez have filed for divorce.

TMZ has reported Ethan and Lilly have stayed in touch every day about their child. Lilly Jay has lashed out at Ariana for dating Ethan, branding the singer "not a girl's girl" and saying her family was just "collateral damage" in their relationship.

A source told Page Six, "She's telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child. She's rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn't do anything wrong."

The insider added Ethan had been separated from Lilly for two months before getting into a relationship with Ariana. They said, "Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child."

Ariana's former love Dalton, 27, has reportedly been dating again for "months" since he and the pop star split in January after two years of marriage.

