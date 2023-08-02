 

Madonna Attends Beyonce's Show, Receives 'Big Shout-Out' From Queen Bey

Madonna Attends Beyonce's Show, Receives 'Big Shout-Out' From Queen Bey
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker stepped out over the weekend to watch Beyonce Knowles rock New Jersey and Queen Bey paid a tribute to the 'Vogue' singer on stage.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna was spotted on one of her first major public appearances since her hospitalisation five weeks ago at Beyonce Knowles' New Jersey show at the weekend. The Queen of Pop - who confessed she's "lucky to be alive" this week - attended the Grammy winner's "Renaissance World Tour" stop in East Rutherford on Sunday, July 30 and received a special shoutout from the "Formation" singer.

"Big shoutout to the Queen. Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you," Beyonce could be heard gushing in a viral clip that has circulated on Twitter while performing "Break My Soul", the song Madonna featured on a remix of last year.

The 64-year-old music icon was hospitalised on June 24 - sparking the cancellation of her "Celebration Tour" - and spent time in the ICU for the treatment of a "serious bacterial infection."

Beyonce previously hailed Madonna a "masterpiece genius." The 41-year-old singer sent flowers and a message of appreciation to the "Frozen" hitmaker following the release of "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" - which samples Madonna's 1990 classic "Vogue" - and in the note, she thanked the "Beautiful Stranger" hitmaker for "opening so many doors" for women in the music industry.

  Editors' Pick

Madonna shared a close-up of the message and a picture of the flowers on her Instagram Story. The note read, "Thank you, Queen. I'm so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B (sic)."

Madonna thanked Beyonce for the gesture, describing them both as queens with a pair of crown emojis. She captioned her post, "[Heart emojis] thank you!! from one [crown emoji] to another [crown emoji]. I love the Re-Mix! @beyonce [heart emojis] (sic)."

In "The Queens" Remix, Beyonce imitates Madonna's classic spoken-word section of "Vogue" as she name-drops iconic Black women in music, including Aaliyah, Nina Simone, and her own sister Solange Knowles.

She also gives a shoutout to the "Ray of Light" hitmaker, singing, "Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Candace Bushnell Dishes on Her 'Crazy Dating Adventures'

Sam Asghari Takes Hiatus From Social Media Following His Mom's 'Major Accident'
Related Posts
Madonna Sees New Side of Her Children During Recovery From Bacterial Infection

Madonna Sees New Side of Her Children During Recovery From Bacterial Infection

Madonna Shares Motivational Message to Fans Amid Health Recovery

Madonna Shares Motivational Message to Fans Amid Health Recovery

Madonna Calls Herself 'Luckiest Star in the World' as She Can Dance 'Little Bit' Amid Recovery

Madonna Calls Herself 'Luckiest Star in the World' as She Can Dance 'Little Bit' Amid Recovery

Madonna Shares New Heavily Filtered Photo as She Recovers From Bacterial Infection

Madonna Shares New Heavily Filtered Photo as She Recovers From Bacterial Infection

Latest News
Kerry Katona Grateful to Shamans for Bringing Her 'Closer' to Fiance
  • Aug 02, 2023

Kerry Katona Grateful to Shamans for Bringing Her 'Closer' to Fiance

Blueface Continues to Question His Young Son on Whether He's Gay Despite Backlash
  • Aug 02, 2023

Blueface Continues to Question His Young Son on Whether He's Gay Despite Backlash

Angus Cloud Had Finished Filming His Role for Universal Monster Movie Before His Death
  • Aug 02, 2023

Angus Cloud Had Finished Filming His Role for Universal Monster Movie Before His Death

G Herbo Ordered to Hand Over $140K to Fraud Victims After Entering Guilty Plea
  • Aug 02, 2023

G Herbo Ordered to Hand Over $140K to Fraud Victims After Entering Guilty Plea

Sam Asghari Takes Hiatus From Social Media Following His Mom's 'Major Accident'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Sam Asghari Takes Hiatus From Social Media Following His Mom's 'Major Accident'

Offset Admits to Crying Every Day Since Takeoff's Death: 'I'm Not Healed'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Offset Admits to Crying Every Day Since Takeoff's Death: 'I'm Not Healed'

Most Read
Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde
Celebrity

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message