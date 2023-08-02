Candace Bushnell Dishes on Her 'Crazy Dating Adventures'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Sex and the City' author dishes on one of her 'crazy dating adventures,' claiming she once hooked up with a 21-year-old guy and 91-year-old man in the same week.

AceShowbiz - Candace Bushnell once romanced a 91 year old and a 21 year old in the same week. The 64-year-old "Sex and the City" author divulged the 70-year age-gap between her lovers is just one example of her "crazy dating adventures."

"You know, I have so many crazy dating adventures. I mean, one week I dated a guy who was 21 and a guy who was 91. Nobody tells you this is gonna happen. Like, that the age range is going to be 60 years," Candace said to Us Weekly.

While "Sex and the City" is based on her writing, Candace doesn't really identify with main character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. She said, "I don't feel like the character is me. I didn't marry a rich man. I didn't marry Mr. Big. But I'm single again. I'm dating, I have been for a while. And I'm always working and coming up with new ideas. I'm about being your own Mr. Big as I like to say."

While Candace was asked to consider taking on the lead role in the show, she is thrilled that Parker played Carrie. She said, "There was maybe one moment when Sarah Jessica Parker forgot that she made the pilot and, I don't know, it's a story."

"She wasn't sure if she wanted to do it. So I think there was a moment when they were like, 'Well, maybe [Candace] could do it.' And I was like, 'No. I wouldn't even know how to do it.' So I've actually always been thrilled that [Sarah is] Carrie Bradshaw. I mean, she's fabulous."

