Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hazel E revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. The former star of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood", who was expecting their second child with husband De'Von Waller, shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account on Friday, June 3.

Hazel shared some clips taken from the hospital. Joined by her model husband, the TV star explained, "So there's a reason we did not announce our pregnancy because it was complications due to my infection from surgery." She continued, "I didn't want to get anybody's hopes up. I was trying to maintain my expectations."

Hazel went on to say, "So, the baby did not make it and unfortunately we had a miscarriage." Despite losing the baby, the star appeared to keep a positive outlook during the emotional moment. "And um, we're going to get through we're okay. We're going to be okay," she said.

The sad news comes after Hazel revealed that she's hospitalized for infection from tummy tuck. "So, I'm making 'Hazel in the hospital' video..It looks like I'm gonna be here longer than I expected. It's my second day with another infection in my stomach," the 41-year-old reality star said in a video she shared via Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 19.

"So you guys have been asking me about, 'Why her stomach is so swollen? Why she's so botched?' It's infection after the tummy tuck," she continued. "So, you know, pray for me..or don't. Just cut the negativity out. I don't really need to see it or hear it."

Meanwhile, reports that Hazel was pregnant with her second child surfaced online in March. While she didn't say anything about the matter on social media, fans started speculating whether Hazel was eating for two. "She's definitely hiding that pregnancy," one fan wrote in the comment section of her Instagram post. Someone else added, "You expecting, you got that glow."

Hazel and De'Von began dating in 2019 before getting engaged by October that same year. The couple tied the knot later that month in a secret ceremony attended by their closest friends and family members.