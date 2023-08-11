 

'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller

'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller
The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' alum first came forward with her and Devon's marital issues by exposing his angry DMs in early November 2022 and filed a divorce from him a month later.

AceShowbiz - Hazel E was celebrating her new status as a legally single woman. Having finalized her divorce from Devon Waller, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum took a toast with her friends.

"We're gonna take a toast today. August 9, everybody's here," the 43-year-old exclaimed, raising her glass alongside her pals in what appeared to be a recording studio. "I am officially divorced, yeah!"

Hazel first came forward with her and Devon's marital issues by exposing his angry DMs in early November 2022. She filed a divorce from him a month later.

Since their split, Hazel and Devon exposed each other's dirty laundry on social media. Devon even claimed in June that he called cops on his ex for allegedly holding their daughter hostage.

"You can't stop talking about me, you so pressed miserable a**. Only reason i called the cops which you called several times on me cause you a rat. I called cause you're holding my daughter as hostage," he raged on Instagram Story. "And I needed to do a welfare check. and I pull up to see her and you DIDNT let me see her After it was ok to see her... We talked about it SEVERAL TIMES. but then when I'm not there to see ya D*sty a** you get in ya feelings."

Calling his former partner "corny," Devon urged her to "stop holding a 2 year old baby from her father that loves her more than Life." He continued fuming, "You're really sick, it's ok you wanna keep dragging out court so I can't see my daughter."

As for Hazel, she has reportedly moved on with NFL star Josh Jacobs. In July, The Neighborhood Talk provided some receipts that prove the two are an item. The TV personality was previously spotted rocking the athlete's jersey and he even "shut down Ruth's Chris for her birthday."

A source told the outlet that they are officially together. The unnamed insider also noted that the reality star was once seen wearing the Las Vegas Raiders player's chains. "Just look at the chains, they're trying to remain subtle," said the informant.

