 
 

Lil Nas X Accuses BET Awards of Snubbing Black Gay Artists After His 'Outstanding Zero Nominations'

Lil Nas X Accuses BET Awards of Snubbing Black Gay Artists After His 'Outstanding Zero Nominations'
INSTAR IMAGES/Media Punch
Music

The 'Industry Baby' hitmaker lashes out at the award show as he didn't land in any of the categories despite having released critically-acclaimed album 'Montero' last year.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - After defying expectations that he would only be a one-hit-wonder, Lil Nas X feels that he still doesn't get the recognition that he deserves. The Grammy Award-winning rapper was particularly upset after he was snubbed by BET Awards for this year's ceremony.

When the nominations for the 2022 BET Awards were unveiled on Wednesday, June 1, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker didn't score any. Learning of this, he quickly vented his anger via Twitter as he sarcastically wrote, "thank you bet awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!"

"I try to be humble so bad but it's really f**k you to a lot of you n***as," he added in a separate tweet. "I will be selling fish plates outside of the BET Awards this year."

Lil Nas didn't stop there as he accused BET Awards of snubbing black gay artists in general in a follow-up tweet. "Not even that, doesn't even have to be me nominated. I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible," so he claimed.

When one person asked the "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" emcee, "What have you put out??? & don't use that gay s**t as an excuse don't nobody care no more," he replied, "Idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album. I feel like that should've helped me a bit," in reference to his debut album "Montero".

Another user argued that Lil Nas didn't deserve a BET Award nomination because he's a pop artist as opposed to a hip-hop artist. To this remark, the star clapped back, "no offense but u are literally of Caucasian persuasion and trying to school me on an award show i've watched my entire childhood+ it's not the hip hop awards + they have a pop category + ratio."

Others seemed to agree with Lil Nas as they were upset that Jack Harlow, instead of Lil Nas, got nominated for Best Male Artist alongside Drake, Future, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Lil Baby. "Jack Harlow got a BET award nom and Lil Nas X didn't? During pride month? During Black Music History month? Is that what I'm seeing?" one fan called out the award show.

"Replace Jack Harlow with Lil Nas X please @BETAwards," a second fan demanded. A third critic added, "BET is playing nasty by not even giving Lil Nas X at least ONE nomination. Lil Nas X had TWO number one singles with TWO large music videos that were critically acclaimed with 300+ million views. His songs were everywhere & still are."

The nominations of the upcoming BET Awards are led by Doja Cat with six nods, followed by Ari Lennox and Drake who are tied with four each. The winners will be announced in a live ceremony that airs on Sunday, June 26 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Nomination List of 2022 BET Awards:

Album of the Year

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

  See also...

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Best Group

Best Collaboration

Best New Artist

Video of the Year

Video Director of the Year

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BET Her

Best International Act

  • Dave (U.K.)
  • Dinos (France)
  • Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
  • Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
  • Little Simz (U.K.)
  • Ludmilla (Brazil)
  • Major League Djz (South Africa)
  • Tayc (France)
  • Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Best Actor

Best Actress

YoungStars Award

  • Akira Akbar
  • Demi Singleton
  • Marsai Martin
  • Miles Brown
  • Saniyya Sidney
  • Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Sportsman of the Year Award

You can share this post!

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Might Have Died From Drug Overdose

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn 'Shocked' Over MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted Invitation Snub
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Snags Songwriters Hall of Fame Starlight Award

Lil Nas X Snags Songwriters Hall of Fame Starlight Award

Lil Nas X Announces 'Long Live Montero' Tour With Magical Video

Lil Nas X Announces 'Long Live Montero' Tour With Magical Video

Lil Nas X Praised for His Mature Response to TV Host's Criticism of His Grammy Performance

Lil Nas X Praised for His Mature Response to TV Host's Criticism of His Grammy Performance

Lil Nas X Goes Shirtless When Teasing New Song 'Lean on My Body' After Months-Long Hiatus

Lil Nas X Goes Shirtless When Teasing New Song 'Lean on My Body' After Months-Long Hiatus

Most Read
Johnny Depp Seemingly Won't Be in Court for Defamation Trial Verdict as He Joins Jeff Beck on Stage
Music

Johnny Depp Seemingly Won't Be in Court for Defamation Trial Verdict as He Joins Jeff Beck on Stage

Johnny Depp Stuns Crowd at Jeff Beck's Concert After Amber Heard Trial Closing Arguments

Johnny Depp Stuns Crowd at Jeff Beck's Concert After Amber Heard Trial Closing Arguments

Chance the Rapper Sends Love to Anita Baker After She Thanks Him for Helping Her Regain Her Masters

Chance the Rapper Sends Love to Anita Baker After She Thanks Him for Helping Her Regain Her Masters

Joe Budden Wonders Why CyHi the Prynce Disses Him in New 'Sway's Universe' Freestyle

Joe Budden Wonders Why CyHi the Prynce Disses Him in New 'Sway's Universe' Freestyle

Panic At The Disco to Make Music Comeback With New Song After Four Years

Panic At The Disco to Make Music Comeback With New Song After Four Years

NBA YoungBoy Reflects on His Journey on New Song 'Goals'

NBA YoungBoy Reflects on His Journey on New Song 'Goals'

Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Ed Sheeran Set to Sing to Honor Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth for Platinum Jubilee

Ed Sheeran Set to Sing to Honor Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth for Platinum Jubilee

Asian Doll Takes Issue With The Game Releasing New Music on Her Album Date

Asian Doll Takes Issue With The Game Releasing New Music on Her Album Date

A$AP Rocky Admits to Pushing Himself 'to the Limit on Everything' on New Album

A$AP Rocky Admits to Pushing Himself 'to the Limit on Everything' on New Album

Lil Uzi Vert Insists White Privilege Doesn't Play a Part in Jack Harlow's Success

Lil Uzi Vert Insists White Privilege Doesn't Play a Part in Jack Harlow's Success

Snoop Dogg Cites 'Unforeseen Scheduling Conflicts' as the Reason for Non-U.S. Shows Cancellation

Snoop Dogg Cites 'Unforeseen Scheduling Conflicts' as the Reason for Non-U.S. Shows Cancellation

Liam Gallagher Claims His Website Got Hacked After Manchester Gig Cancellation Rumors

Liam Gallagher Claims His Website Got Hacked After Manchester Gig Cancellation Rumors