Master P's Daughter Tytyana Might Have Died From Drug Overdose

The rapper confirmed the 29-year-old's passing in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 29, writing, 'Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana.'

AceShowbiz - More details about the devastating death of Master P's daughter Tytyana have surfaced. As police are currently working to determine how she died, it has been reported that initial evidence suggests that the 29-year-old died from fatal drug overdose.

TMZ states that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene of Tytyana's death. While it indicates that it might kill her, sources note that there were no substances present on the scene.

Insiders go on to tell the news outlet that currently there's no evidence that fetanyl, which has been a silent killer in many overdose deaths, is connected to the death of the rapper's daughter. Should it show up, LAPD investigators allegedly will go find out who supplied the drugs.

Master P announced Tytyana's passing in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 29. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," the rapper and entrepreneur wrote. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve."

"We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel," he concluded.

In a separate interview with TMZ, Master P shared, "The only way that we are going to heal and grow from this is with the truth. It has been a long and painful journey for our family, my daughter has been battling with this since 2015. Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue and we hope to turn this tragedy into a testimony."

"As a father, I have always established parameters to protect my children," he added. "Unfortunately, when they become adults, they have the legal right to choose who to have relationships with whether healthy or unhealthy."