 
 

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Might Have Died From Drug Overdose

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Might Have Died From Drug Overdose
Instagram
Celebrity

The rapper confirmed the 29-year-old's passing in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 29, writing, 'Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana.'

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - More details about the devastating death of Master P's daughter Tytyana have surfaced. As police are currently working to determine how she died, it has been reported that initial evidence suggests that the 29-year-old died from fatal drug overdose.

TMZ states that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene of Tytyana's death. While it indicates that it might kill her, sources note that there were no substances present on the scene.

Insiders go on to tell the news outlet that currently there's no evidence that fetanyl, which has been a silent killer in many overdose deaths, is connected to the death of the rapper's daughter. Should it show up, LAPD investigators allegedly will go find out who supplied the drugs.

  See also...

Master P announced Tytyana's passing in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 29. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," the rapper and entrepreneur wrote. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve."

"We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel," he concluded.

In a separate interview with TMZ, Master P shared, "The only way that we are going to heal and grow from this is with the truth. It has been a long and painful journey for our family, my daughter has been battling with this since 2015. Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue and we hope to turn this tragedy into a testimony."

"As a father, I have always established parameters to protect my children," he added. "Unfortunately, when they become adults, they have the legal right to choose who to have relationships with whether healthy or unhealthy."

You can share this post!

Rapper Desiigner Calls Cop 'Racist B***h' in Intense Screaming Match at Gas Station

Lil Nas X Accuses BET Awards of Snubbing Black Gay Artists After His 'Outstanding Zero Nominations'
Related Posts
Master P in 'Overwhelming Grief' Following Death of Daughter Tytyana

Master P in 'Overwhelming Grief' Following Death of Daughter Tytyana

Master P Officially Single Over a Decade After Split From Wife Sonya Miller

Master P Officially Single Over a Decade After Split From Wife Sonya Miller

Master P Gets Closer to Becoming Professional Basketball Coach With Jay-Z's Sports Agency Signing

Master P Gets Closer to Becoming Professional Basketball Coach With Jay-Z's Sports Agency Signing

Master P In Talks to Buy Reebok for $2.4 Billion

Master P In Talks to Buy Reebok for $2.4 Billion

Most Read
Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill
Celebrity

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway