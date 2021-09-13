MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS Dominate Full Winner List

Music

Meanwhile, Canadian heartthrob Justin Bieber, who led the pack of nominees with seven nominations, wins two nods that include Artist of the Year as well as Best Pop.

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - The full winner list for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards was revealed during the live ceremony that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, September 12. Coming out as the biggest winners of the night were Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS (Bangtan Boys) who brought home three Moon Persons each.

The 22-year-old MC took home the night's biggest award, Video of the Year, for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". He also snatched the Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for the hit single.

As for Olivia Rodrigo, she nabbed Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year for her hit "Driver's License". In addition, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star won Best New Artist.

BTS, meanwhile, won Group of the Year, Best K-Pop as well as Song of Summer. Trailing behind the three stars was Justin Bieber who won Artist of the Year and Best Pop for his song "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

Doja Cat, who hosted and performed at the star-studded event, also took home two trophies, including Best Collaboration for her "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA and Best Art Direction for "Best Friend" featuring Saweetie.

Other musicians who ended up with two trophies at this year's MTV VMAs were Billie Eilish and Bruno Mars. Billie nabbed Best Latin for her collaboration with ROSALIA "Lo Vas A Olvidar", and Video for Good for "Your Power". Bruno, on the other hand, won Best R&B and Best Editing for "Leave the Door Open" featuring Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic.

Other winners at the event included John Mayer, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Scott (II).

Full winners of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards: