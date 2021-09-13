MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X Showering on Stage During 'Montero' Performance

Celebrity

Chloe Bailey, meanwhile, makes her TV debut as a solo artist by performing her single 'Have Mercy' at this year's MTV Video Music Awards at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X has recreated the "Industry Baby" prison shower scene for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. When performing his hit "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)", the Grammy-winning artist ditched his shirt to take a shower on stage with a handful of male dancers.

During his steamy performance at the stage of Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the 22-year-old MC showed off his twerking skills in pink boxer briefs. His backup dancers also wore matching briefs while serving their sultry dance moves.

Before performing "Montero", Nas X entertained fans with "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow. Nas X opened the performance by entering the "Montero State Prison" with his marching band. Jack eventually joined him in an all-black outfit to rap his verse on the track.

Nominated for 5 awards for the night, Nas X won Video of the Year for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)". In his acceptance speech, he shouted, "Let's go, gay agenda!... I love you guys so much. I will not take this for granted."

Aside from Nas X, Chloe Bailey heated up the Sunday, September 12 show. The one-half of Chloe x Halle shut down the star-studded event by twerking and licking her microphone when performing her new single "Have Mercy". The performance itself marked her TV debut as a solo artist.

Many have since sung praises for Chloe for her hot performance. One in particular was artistic gymnast Simone Biles who took to Twitter and raved, "I wanna be Chloe Bailey when I grow up."

Chloe herself previously teased her MTV VMA performance earlier on Sunday. "Today is the day!!!! ahhhh. to keep my mind clear im gonna stay off social media til after the performance (might do IG stories) just want you all to know how grateful i am for your love and support and i feel/see all the love," she tweeted. "sooo excited. talk to y'all later tonight."