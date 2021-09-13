 
 

MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'

Music

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has finally performed at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time. At the 2021 annual music awards, the "Driver's License" hitmaker stole attention with her impressive "Good 4 U" performance.

Dressed in a blue-and-purple tutu dress by Marc Jacobs, Olivia entertained crowds with her soaring vocals when taking the stage of the Sunday, September 12 show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. At the end of her set, the pop singer stunned fans as she suddenly cracked a camera lens.

The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star is up for five awards. They include Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop, Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year both for "Drivers License. Luckily, she already won the latest two.

"This is so insane," the 18-year-old beauty gushed as she accepted her Moonperson for Song of the Year presented to her by Jennifer Lopez. "This is the magical year of her life!"

Kicking off the annual music awards are Justin Bieber and The KID Laroi with a rendition of "Stay". It marked the Canadian crooner's first performance since 2015 when he sang his hit "What Do You Mean?"

Justin and The KID Laroi were then followed by Madonna, who came up with a special tribute to the network's 40th anniversary. "They said we wouldn't last, but we're still here, motherf**kers!" the legendary singer shouted. After that, the husband of Hailey Baldwin took the stage once again to perform his song "Ghost" off his new album "Justice".

In addition to the artists above, this year's VMAs featured performances from Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Busta Rhymes, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Normani Kordei, Ozuna, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Shawn Mendes and Tainy as well as Twenty One Pilots.

