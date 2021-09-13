 
 

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

The 'Aston Martin Music' rapper, who famously owns over 100 collectible cars, reveals that whenever he got pulled over by police he managed to get out of a ticket by smiling at them.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross has something to celebrate. Having been driving without a license for years, the "Aston Martin Music" rapper finally got his driver's license at the age of 45 after his mom and his sister "pressured" him to take the test.

The MC shared his story when making a virtual appearance on the "Today" show. "I actually was driven to the test. I have over 100 cars, and I just hadn't had my license," he divulged. "So whenever I go joy riding, know, it was just one of those things. My mom and sister pressured me, finally, so I went, took the test. It took me an hour. You know, I missed a few answers but I got it, I got it."

When host Al Roker asked whether the wait was worth it, Ross replied, "It was. You know, because you should have your driver's license." He then revealed how he got out of a ticket whenever police pulled him over. "It's just something about my smile... Anytime I got pulled over, by the time the officer walked up," he said while flashing his smile.

Ross, who made use of the interview to promote his latest book, "The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler's Guide to Building Your Empire", also opened up about his weight loss journey. "I feel great," he gushed. "I've dropped close to 100 pounds. I've kept them off for close to three years."

Ross went on to tease what is his new book about. "[It's about] having drive and passion to where I used to refuse to go to sleep. I would maybe lay down for two or three hours a day and be right back up because I wanted to succeed, I wanted to be successful," he said.

The "Diced Pineapples" spitter also detailed several rituals he does every day to help him achieve his goals. "I love to wake up [at] 6.30 in the morning, and I do a thing that I call 'barefoot chronicles,' " he noted. "I walk back and forth barefoot and I give the universe an opportunity to bless the boy."

