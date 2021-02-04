 
 

Regina King Among Female Directors Leading Movie Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

Female filmmakers make history at the nominations of the upcoming 78th annual Golden Globe Awards by dominating the Best Director for a Motion Picture category.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Female filmmakers dominated the Best Director - Motion Picture category at the 2021 Golden Globes nominations on Wednesday (3Feb21).

Regina King was nominated for her movie "One Night in Miami" while Chloe Zhao received nominations for both her directing and movie "Nomadland" as did "Promising Young Woman" director Emerald Fennell. The remaining spots were taken by veterans David Fincher for "Mank" and Aaron Sorkin for "The Trial of the Chicago 7", which will also compete for the Best Motion Picture - Drama prize.

Their nominations signal a huge turnaround for female directors after years of women being shut out of the top prizes at the annual awards.

Ava DuVernay was the last woman nominated in the category for her work on Selma in 2015 while Barbra Streisand remains the only woman to ever win the best director prize in 1984 for "Yentl".

Elsewhere Oscar winner Viola Davis will compete for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her work on "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", singer Andra Day snuck in with a nod for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday", Vanessa Kirby for "Pieces of a Woman", Frances McDormand in "Nomadland", and Carey Mulligan for "Promising Young Woman".

While the late Chadwick Boseman receives a posthumous Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama nod for his role alongside Davis in the Netflix movie. Riz Ahmed for "Sound of Metal", Anthony Hopkins in "The Father", Gary Oldman for "Mank", and Tahar Rahim in "The Mauritanian", round out the category.

Netflix TV drama "The Crown" has a strong showing at the Globes with nominations for the drama, its leading ladies Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, and Helena Bonham Carter, and Prince Charles actor Josh O'Connor, who competes in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

While Steve McQueen and John Boyega received nods for Black British period drama "Small Axe" as did Daisy Edgar-Jones for lockdown hit "Normal People".

The nominations were announced virtually by actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson with the 78th Golden Globe Awards set to take place on 28 February.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the ceremony, from separate locations, with Fey at New York City's Rainbow Room and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton.

Golden Globes: Complete List of Nominations

