NBA YoungBoy's BM Drea Symone Calls Him 'Mean' in Instagram Video

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again may have a cordial relationship with his ex Drea Symone, but that doesn't mean she will only say good things about him. The rapper has learned the hard truth from his baby mama that he is not the kindest person on earth.

On Tuesday, February 1, the 21-year-old star shared a video of his interaction with Drea during his visit to her place. Not feeling being filmed, Drea, who shares 2-month daughter Kodi Capri with the rapper, asked him to stop recording her.

"You know how I feel about you. Stop recording me," she said after he repeatedly asked her how she feels about him. He pressed further with another question. "Why nobody like me?" he asked her opinion. Looking tired, she blurted out an answer, "Because you're mean."

The Baton Rogue native then asked her again if that's the reason "why every b***h cheat on [him]," to which she responded that she can't speak for every woman he's ever been with. She cheekily added that if she ever cheats on him, she'll let him know.

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is a father of seven children, five boys and two daughters, though in June 2018, he stated that Baby K is not biologically his son. Just weeks after Drea gave birth to his daughter, his other ex and baby mama, Yaya Mayweather, delivered her first child with YoungBoy.

YoungBoy's mother Sherhonda Gaulden is believed to have revealed the name of his son with Yaya in a Clubhouse chat room. According to the grandmother, the baby is named Kentrell Jr.

While Yaya has been posting videos of the baby on her Instagram account, YoungBoy has not been seen with their child. The 20-year-old recently revealed that she contemplated about moving into her father Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s home with her baby.