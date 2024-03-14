Regina King Becomes a 'Different Person' More Than Two Years After Son's Death

Cover Images/Jennifer Bloc Celebrity

When addressing the tragic death of her 26-year-old son Ian Alexander Jr., the Academy Award-winning actress says that 'grief is love that has no place to go.'

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Regina King has finally broken her silence on her son's death. More than two years after Ian Alexander Jr. passed away, "The Harder They Fall" star said she has since become a "different person."

"I'm a different person, you know, now than I was Jan. 19," the 53-year-old said when speaking to Robin Roberts in the Thursday, March 14 episode of "Good Morning America". "Grief is a journey, you know?"

"I understand that grief is love that has no place to go," the Academy Award winner further explained. She added, "And that we all handle it differently."

Ian died by suicide in January 2022 just after celebrating his 26th birthday. A few days before that, he made an alarming post on Twitter that read, "You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it's a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s**t.....yea that one really hits home."

The deejay, who was Regina's only child shared with her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., also admitted that Instagram was not good for his mental health. "I don't think instagram is healthy for me," he penned in a separate post.

Regina confirmed her son's tragic passing in a statement shared to the press. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," she said at the time. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

In January last year, Regina posted a video of an orange sky lantern she lit in honor of what would have been her son's 27th birthday. Alongside the clip, she penned, "January 19th is Ian's Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence.. We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian."

"His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and the calm," the actress continued. "I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright,my guiding light."

