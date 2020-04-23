'Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out the Famous Rock Star Under The Banana's Costume

 
 

In the new episode, Sharon Osbourne is tapped to be the guest panelist for the night to help the other panelists who include Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "The Masked Singer" season 3 aired on Wednesday, April 22. In this week's face-offs, viewers were offered with a battle between Frog vs. Kitty and Banana vs. Rhino. Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne was tapped to be the guest panelist for the night to help the other panelists who included Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The first face-off was between the Frog vs. Kitty. The former opted to sing Pitbull's "Fireball" with his clues including a keyboard, sneakers, ice cube tray and the Japanese flag. Sharon guessed Alfonso Ribeiro while Jenny thought he was Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. As for Ken, he mentioned Katt Williams.

Meanwhile, the Kitty took the stage to sing a rendition of "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper. Due to the amount of "Grease" and "High School Musical" in the clues, Jenny thought she might be Vanessa Hudgens with Nicole going with Emma Roberts. Kate and Sharon, meanwhile, believe she was Kate Bosworth. Later it was announced that the winner of the face-off was the Frog!

Following it up, the Banana performed Bob Dylan's "Knocking on Heaven's Door" on the piano. The panelists threw names such as Bret Michaels, Keith Urban and Kid Rock as the guests.

The Rhino opted to sing "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber. For his clues, he admitted to be stressed out when he "flopped." Robin guessed Sam Hunt, Sharon believed he was David Hasselhoff. Meanwhile, Ken with a wild guess, "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott. Rhino was then declared as the winner for the face-off.

That meant Kitty and Banana were up for the Smackdown. Kitty took the stage to sing Sia Furler's "Unstoppable", while Banana sang "Brick House" by Commodores. At the end, the viewers voted to keep Kitty on the show and send Banana home. When Banana unmasked himself, it was revealed that he's Poison member Bret Michaels which meant Jenny guessed it correctly.

