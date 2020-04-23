Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Instagram Celebrity

Melissa 'Imani' Showalter, who shares a daughter together with the retired NBA star, accuses him of lying about them getting a prenup 'at least 3-4 months' before their wedding back in 2015.

AceShowbiz - Retired NBA star Stephen Jackson spilled some tea during a recent episode of his "All the Smoke" podcast. During the recent episode, which also featured fellow NBA retiree Matt Barnes, Stephen recalled his 2015 wedding to the mother of his daughter, Melissa "Imani" Showalter, as he explained why he left her at the altar.

"I share the game and my up's and down's with the youth, so they won't make my same mistakes," Stephen shared. "In order for a prenup to get drawn up, both the husband the wife, the bride and the groom have to agree on the prenup before it can even get written up…I told myself whoever I'm married to, they signing a prenup off top…So we get the prenup back at least 3-4 months before the wedding… me and her sat down and agreed upon the prenup…."

He went on saying, "Now, it's a month before the wedding and I’m like this is something we agreed on, I shouldn't have to tell you to sign this prenup. This what I'm telling her." As for her response, Jackson said, "She's like, 'Ima sign it. Ima sign it. Ima sign it.' During that time, we making arrangements for the wedding you still gotta plan s**t."

"You know, I love her. And Ima keep it real with you, I was in love with her and we was building a family. So I was like cool, I ain't gon make no big deal of it," he added.

He later alleged that Imani made some demands about their wedding, "She is adamant about this certain pastor…I spent about $400,000 on the wedding, y'all. Pastor don't matter to me. I just want to marry you. I don't even give a damn. Now, we at two weeks before the wedding. Everything planned and ready to go. I'm like, 'Look bruh why I got to keep asking you about this prenup. It ain't like you don't know what's on it.'…This what I told her, 'What motives you on?!' 'I ain't on nothing, I just ain't had time to sign it planning a wedding.' "

Much to his dismay, until d-day of their wedding, Imani still didn't sign the prenup. "The preacher come in with his assistant and my nanny come in with a spooked look on her face. She pulls me to the side and she like, 'She still ain't signed it.' So, I said, 'I ain't getting married then,' " he detailed. He added that the preacher wanted to stop him from making "a drastic decision" and asked him to "just let God handle it."

"I put everything in God's hands and God is telling me to put the pen in her hand and make her sign this goddamn prenup. That's what God tellin me. So God tellin you and me two different things!" he continued. "By that time it had got rowdy in the bridesmaids room. Bobby Valentino was standing up there, ready to start singing…Bobby Valentino will tell you this whole story…This is when she showed her true colors. So wedding off…We not doing it. We getting undressed. When we first get back to the room, I break down crying. Honest to God truth, I was hurt. I wanted to marry her, bruh. I break down crying for like twenty-thirty minutes. I'm hard down crying. I didn't think a woman would take me to this point over a piece of paper. And we got a child together. I was honestly hurt."

Imani, however, accused Stephen on lying. Sharing receipts on her Instagram account, the former "Basketball Wives" star wrote, "Please look at the date sent…. 2 weeks before the wedding (not the 3-4 months you lied about on live this morning) and also take note of who was copied."

"I'm assuming that's who sat down with attorneys. Keep lying but I got receipts. YOU never had even had the conversation with me about wanting me to sign a prenup and wouldn’t even call the lawyers back trying to avoid disappointing your momma. Keep it 100 for once #Receipts #ALieDontCareWhoTellIt #FakeNews #YouAintGottaLieToKickIt #Fakest”RealN***a”IKnow," she added.