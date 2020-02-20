 
 

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Elephant Is Unmasked - Find Out His Identity

The new episode marks the debut night of Group B of the third season of the FOX hit show that consists of the Kitty, Banana, Taco, Elephant, Frog and Mouse.

AceShowbiz - A new set of masked singers made their debut in the Wednesday, February 19 episode of "The Masked Singer". The Group B consisted of the Kitty, Banana, Taco, Elephant, Frog and Mouse with the Frog kicking off the night.

He took the stage to sing MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This". Jenny McCarthy guessed Olympian Michael Johnson while Ken Jeong believed he was Carl Lewis. Nicole Scherzinger, however, thought the Frog could be Ray J.

The next performer was the Elephant, who sang a rendition of The Cure's "Friday I'm in Love". As for the guesses, Jenny named professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, while Nicole guessed Blink-182's drummer Travis Barker or musician Tommy Lee. Ken Jeong believed he was former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Kitty was up next, performing "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande. Paris Hilton and Julianne Hough's names were thrown into the mix of guesses while Ken thought she was Nicole Richie. Later, Taco sang Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon". Nicole said he might be Regin Philbin while Ken brought up Martin Short. Robin Thicke, on the other hand, guessed Bob Saget.

Mouse followed it up with a performance of "Get Here" by Oleta Adams. Her performance prompted Nicole to think she was Darlene Love, though Robin said she reminded him of Dionne Warwick. Ken, meanwhile, guessed Maya Rudolph. Concluding the night was a performance of Elvis Presley's "A Little Less Conversation" by the Banana. Among the names that the judges threw for the guesses were Bill Engvall, Ed Helms and Darius Rucker.

At the end of the night, it was revealed that the Elephant earned the least voting and had to unmask himself. Prior to the revelation, the judges made their final guesses that included DJ Steve Aoki and Travis Pastrana. No one on the panel guessed correctly because the Elephan was revealed to be skateboarder Tony Hawk.

"I appreciated your support, and this is a totally new experience for me," Hawk said, expressing his gratitude. "I had one more song in me, but I didn't want to go much further."

