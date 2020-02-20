Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

WENN/Apega/Instar Movie

The upcoming Netflix comedy itself follows two scientists who discover a meteor is set to strike Earth in six months and attempt to warn the rest of the world.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence has ended her acting hiatus by taking a role in director Adam McKay's upcoming Netflix comedy.

The 29-year-old Oscar winner will star in the big budget "Don't Look Up", which follows two scientists who discover a meteor is set to strike Earth in six months and attempt to warn the rest of the world.

"She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act'," McKay said of Lawrence in a statement. "And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way."

Production will begin in April.

"The Hunger Games" star announced she was taking a hiatus from the big screen in 2017.

The new role will also be her first as a married woman - Lawrence wed Cooke Maroney last year (19).