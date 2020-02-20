 
 

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'
WENN/Apega/Instar
Movie

The upcoming Netflix comedy itself follows two scientists who discover a meteor is set to strike Earth in six months and attempt to warn the rest of the world.

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence has ended her acting hiatus by taking a role in director Adam McKay's upcoming Netflix comedy.

The 29-year-old Oscar winner will star in the big budget "Don't Look Up", which follows two scientists who discover a meteor is set to strike Earth in six months and attempt to warn the rest of the world.

"She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act'," McKay said of Lawrence in a statement. "And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way."

Production will begin in April.

"The Hunger Games" star announced she was taking a hiatus from the big screen in 2017.

The new role will also be her first as a married woman - Lawrence wed Cooke Maroney last year (19).

You can share this post!

Kerry Washington Saddened by Quote That Was Taken Out of Context

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Elephant Is Unmasked - Find Out His Identity
Related Posts
Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Most Read
Ben Affleck Dropped Out of 'The Batman' Over Fears of Alcohol Relapse
Movie

Ben Affleck Dropped Out of 'The Batman' Over Fears of Alcohol Relapse

Bow Wow Claims to Have Better Movies Than Nick Cannon: 'Sorry Dawg'

Bow Wow Claims to Have Better Movies Than Nick Cannon: 'Sorry Dawg'

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Tom Holland Rules Out Doing 'Back to the Future' Remake

Tom Holland Rules Out Doing 'Back to the Future' Remake

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

Anthony Hopkins Set to Play Mike Tyson's Trainer in Biopic

Anthony Hopkins Set to Play Mike Tyson's Trainer in Biopic

'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

John Krasinski Defends Playing 'Conservative' Characters, Insists He Has No Ulterior Motive

John Krasinski Defends Playing 'Conservative' Characters, Insists He Has No Ulterior Motive

James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

Liam Neeson Used Stunt Double for Butt Scene

Liam Neeson Used Stunt Double for Butt Scene