 
 

Ozzy Osbourne Admits His Health Battle Is Driving Him Nuts: 'I'm in Unbelievable Pain'

Ozzy Osbourne Admits His Health Battle Is Driving Him Nuts: 'I'm in Unbelievable Pain'
Instagram
Celebrity

The rocker is currently battling Parkinson's Disease and dealing with the aftermath of a nasty fall that aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad bike accident.

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne is getting candid about his health battle. Not only he is battling Parkinson's Disease, but the rocker is also having to deal with the aftermath of a nasty fall last year that aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad bike accident. In an interview with The Sun, the Black Sabbath frontman admitted he's struggling to recover and that he's in "unbelievable pain 24/7."

He told the publication, "I have to take all these painkillers but I'm dying for all the opiate stuff I can't have. The nurse keeps my medication so I don't take anything apart from what they give me. I have to be helped to change, to have a bath... It's just f***ing awkward, you know?" The result was apparently so bad that he rather chose to deal with Parkinson's than the neck injury.

"First I had an infection in my hand that pulled me off the road then I got pneumonia, then I had the fall then I had the surgery and here I am today. It's driving me nuts," he continued sharing, before thanking his wife Sharon Osbourne for helping him get through things. "Poor old Sharon's been a mom, a dad, everything. She works non-stop. But our relationship is better than ever. I'm so much in love with her and she's so much in love with me. She's been fantastic and she's looking really good."

The interview after Ozzy was forced to cancel his North American tour since he needed to head to Europe for "additional treatments" as he battles various health issues, including Parkinson's Disease. Talking about the cancellation with The Sun, the rocker said, "I had to pull out because I might only be able to do a couple of shows. I'll go out there when I'm ready and I'm not ready yet."

He continued, "The recovery has been so goddamn slow. I've never been this laid up in my life and, believe me, I've done some stupid things. I've recovered from alcoholism, drug addiction, all of the above. Then I tripped over, and that's it."

You can share this post!

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Elephant Is Unmasked - Find Out His Identity

Lewis Capaldi Claps Back at Criticism for Having a Drink at 2020 BRIT Awards
Related Posts
Ozzy Osbourne Admits His Health Battle Is Driving Him Nuts: 'I'm in Unbelievable Pain'

Ozzy Osbourne Admits His Health Battle Is Driving Him Nuts: 'I'm in Unbelievable Pain'

Ozzy Osbourne Blames Health Treatments for Cancellation of 2020 North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Blames Health Treatments for Cancellation of 2020 North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Got Cocaine Coming Out of His Ears During Police Raid

Ozzy Osbourne Got Cocaine Coming Out of His Ears During Police Raid

Ozzy Osbourne Credits Label Bosses Who Stole From Him for Saving His Life

Ozzy Osbourne Credits Label Bosses Who Stole From Him for Saving His Life

Ozzy Osbourne Gets Bloody for New PETA Ad Against Cat Declawing

Ozzy Osbourne Gets Bloody for New PETA Ad Against Cat Declawing

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure