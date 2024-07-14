 
'Barbie' and Taylor Swift Among Big Winners at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Hollywood witnessed a night of glam and excitement as the stars aligned for the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, with 'Barbie' and Taylor Swift leading the pack.

AceShowbiz - The 37th Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards were held on Saturday, July 13, at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Hosted by the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, the event wowed kids and families alike with energetic performances, celebrity appearances, and, of course, the classic slime moments.

"Barbie", fronted by Margot Robbie, was one of the biggest winners of the night, taking home awards for Favorite Movie and Favorite Movie Actress. The film's soundtrack also snagged two top honors: Best Original Song for Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Favorite Music Collaboration for "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua.

The popularity of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" showed no signs of waning as the Disney+ series bagged Favorite Kids TV Show, and its lead actor, Walker Scobell, earned Favorite Male TV Star (Kids). Olivia Rodrigo's star continued to shine brightly with wins for Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) and Favorite Album for "GUTS."

Taylor Swift had a prolific night, securing three awards: Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Ticket of the Year for her Eras Tour. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, added to the couple's accolades by winning Favorite Male Sports Star.

Other notable wins included Imagine Dragons for Favorite Music Group, and Post Malone taking his first win for Favorite Male Artist. In the breakout artist category, Renee Rapp not only took home the award but also experienced the joy of being slimed.

The event also commemorated the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, with the show winning Favorite Cartoon. Serena Williams was honored with the Legend Gold Blimp Award, highlighting her illustrious career and contributions beyond the tennis court. Presented by Kelly Rowland, this award was one of the most emotional moments of the night.

The Kids' Choice Awards also featured incredible performances, including Paul Russell's "Lil Boo Thang," and a three-song medley from The Kid LAROI. The halftime show saw Jelly Roll and Heidi Klum entertaining the audience alongside a marching band.

As always, the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards delivered a night filled with excitement, joy, and, of course, lots of slime. From "Barbie" continued triumphs to brand new wins for artists like Taylor Swift and Post Malone, this year's awards were a celebration of the best in TV, film, music, and sports.

  • Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast
  • Favorite Female Creator: Lexi Rivera
  • Favorite Gamer: Kai Cenat
  • Favorite Social Music Star: Bella Poarch
  • Favorite Creator Family: Jordan Matter / Salish Matter
  • Favorite Female Sports Star: Simone Biles
  • Favorite Male Sports Star: Travis Kelce
  • Favorite Video Game: Roblox

