Heidi Klum, Jelly Roll, Henry Golding and More Hit Red Carpet at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards

AceShowbiz - On Saturday evening, July 13, many popular stars hit the red carpet at the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. The annual event, hosted by Nickelodeon, took place at Barker Hangar and saw an exciting guest list including Heidi Klum, Jelly Roll, and Henry Golding, who was accompanied by his daughter Lyla, walking the red carpet.

Attendees also included Kel Mitchell, Kylie Cantrall, Walker Scobell, Mckenna Grace, Bella Poarch, Shameik Moore, Kenan Thompson, Draymond Green, and The Kid LAROI.

The ceremony went on as scheduled at 8 P.M. ET, even though the rest of the world was reeling from the shocking assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Despite the distressing news, the event maintained its light-hearted tone, focusing on the fun and joy that the Kids' Choice Awards are known for. This decision might have been for the best, as the young audience might not have understood the gravity of the incident.

The show introduced young viewers to the thrill of award shows, with The Kid Laroi performing a three-song medley. The event also saw many deserving winners, including "Barbie" for favorite movie and Taylor Swift for favorite female artist, favorite global music star, and favorite ticket of the year for The Eras Tour.

Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" was named favorite viral song, to the delight of fans. Olivia Rodrigo took home the favorite album award for "GUTS", edging out other nominees like Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" and Beyonce Knowles' "Cowboy Carter".

Renee Rapp snagged the title of favorite breakout artist, surprising many by beating out Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Tyla, and Victoria Monet. Despite having no Hot 100 hits, Rapp's role in the 2024 film "Mean Girls" and its soundtrack resonated with the Kids' Choice Awards audience. Interestingly, her win marked the continuation of a trend, with four of the last five winners in this category being LGBTQ artists.

On the flip side, it was a disappointing night for Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Timberlake, who were all shut out despite being strong contenders with four nominations each.

The ceremony wouldn't be complete without its signature slimings. Among those who gamely got soaked were Jack Black and Henry Golding, proving that they are not only good sports but kids at heart, too.