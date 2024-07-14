 
Rebel Wilson Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit by 'The Deb' Producers
Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden file a defamation against the 'Pitch Perfect' actress after she accused the producers of sexual harassment and embezzlement.

  • Jul 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson has been dragged to court by three producers behind her directorial debut, "The Deb". The "Pitch Perfect" actress has been sued by Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden for accusing them of sexual harassment and embezzlement.

It all started after the 44-year-old shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday, July 10. In the clip, captioned, "If my movie gets buried at least you know why," she claimed she reported the producers last year when she "found out not minor things, big things" related to "inappropriate behavior towards the lead actress of the film" and "embezzling funds from the film's budget."

Rebel accused the trio of blocking the movie from premiering at the closing spot of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. She also alleged that the three had misappropriated $900,000 AUD and forced the "Senior Year" leading lady to hire private security for the film shoot.

The producers have denied Rebel's claims though. In the defamation lawsuit, they alleged that the Australian native has attempted to hold the film hostage over credits for screenwriting and musical recordings.

The producers additionally accused Rebel of being unprofessional. They said the Sydney-born star disappeared from set for extended periods of time and threatened financiers with "exposing" them to her roughly 11 million Instagram followers.

The suit also revealed a dispute over credits. Rebel reportedly sought co-authorship of the screenplay as well as rights to the film's original music. However, Hannah Riley, the original screenwriter who producers called Rebel's "protege," was awarded full credit by the Australian Writers Guild on "The Deb" following an appeal, while Rebel was granted an "additional writing by" credit on the script.

In her demand letter, Rebel said she was forced to sign over rights under "duress" at the hands of her producers, who she said resorted to physical intimidation and threats of sabotage throughout "The Deb" production. The producers also vehemently denied this accusation.

