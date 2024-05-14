Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Charity Organization Branded 'Delinquent'

Cover Images/John Rainford Celebrity

Archewell Foundation has experienced a moment of delinquency, a hiccup with California's Registry of Charities, but promised a swift resolution amidst ongoing global initiatives.

AceShowbiz - In a surprising turn of events, the charitable organization founded by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Archewell Foundation, has encountered a bureaucratic obstacle. The California Attorney General, Rob Bonta, on behalf of the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, declared the foundation delinquent for failing to submit required annual reports and/or renewal fees. This status prohibits the foundation from soliciting or disbursing charitable funds, casting a temporary shadow over its operations.

The notice of delinquency set the philanthropic community abuzz, raising questions about the future of Archewell's numerous global initiatives. However, sources close to the foundation assert that the issue stems from an administrative oversight - a check meant to cover the fees was lost in transit. A replacement has since been dispatched, with expectations for a swift resolution and reinstatement of the foundation's good standing within days.

Despite this hiccup, Archewell's commitment to "show up and do good" remains undiminished. Since its inception after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal roles in 2020, Archewell has been an impactful force for global good. From mental health initiatives in Nigeria to support for menstrual health education through the GEANCO Foundation, the couple's non-profit endeavors are extensive and varied.

The recent trip to Nigeria by Meghan and Harry underscores the foundation's active role on the international stage. Their engagement with initiatives like the Giants of Africa project at Ilupeju Senior Grammar School in Lagos emphasizes their ongoing commitment to uplift and unite communities through acts of service and compassion. These efforts speak volumes about Archewell's true mission, overshadowing the temporary blip caused by the delinquency notice.

As the foundation awaits the clearing of bureaucratic hurdles, the spotlight remains on its ambitious agenda to foster compassion and change worldwide. With $13 million raised and $3 million in grants distributed according to its 2021 filing, Archewell's financial hiccup appears as a mere speed bump on its broader journey of philanthropy.

For Meghan and Harry, the road ahead is paved with the promise of continued global impact, reaffirming their dedication to a better world, one act of compassion at a time.