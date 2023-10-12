 

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Legally Married for This Reason

After it was widely speculated that the Yeezy designer and his Australian architect wife's marriage isn't legally binding, a recent report claimed they have actually been legally married.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - A new report offered more insights into Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori. The couple, who was only recently revealed to have been legally married, is said to tie the knot for "religious reasons."

A source spilled to Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 10 that the rapper and his Australian wife legally wed because they wanted to "be intimate." The source added that they decided to exchange vows because they are "also in love."

"Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal," the insider further revealed.

Ye and Bianca's marriage was previously believed to be non-legally binding. The speculation was recently debunked after Daily Mail claimed that it was legitimate in the eyes of the court. Using "confidential marriage license," they reportedly exchanged vows on December 20, 2022, which was a few weeks after the "Donda" artist finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ye and Bianca's marriage license listed that they were married in Palo Alto, California. A source shared that the pair preferred to keep details of their wedding ceremony under the wraps.

"Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera," the insider shared. "Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them."

That aside, another report suggested that Ye has been controlling Bianca following their marriage. The Yeezy designer allegedly "has a set of rules" that the architect has to follow and orders her to "never speak."

The 28-year-old, who has been making headlines with her sheer bodysuit outfits during the couple's European trip, is also said that she has "no mind of her own anymore." An insider added that the rapper made her obey him because he convinced her that they have "royal" status.

