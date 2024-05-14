Brooke Shields and Daughter Grier Celebrate Their Bond with Matching Tattoos on Mother's Day

Instagram Celebrity

Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, have marked their special relationship with unique matching tattoos that also marks Grier's venture into modelling.

AceShowbiz - In a heartfelt tribute to both motherhood and fashion, Brooke Shields, the embodiment of a "cool mom," took Mother's Day 2024 to a whole new level by getting matching tattoos with her 18-year-old daughter, Grier Henchy. The tattoos, symbolizing Grier stepping into her mother's fashionable shoes, have caught the attention of young and old alike, demonstrating a creative way to celebrate family bonds.

The duo chose acclaimed tattoo artist Scott Campbell to bring their vision to life. The design, placed on Grier's wrist and Brooke's forearm, features two sets of feet, one smaller and one larger, both donned in chic high heels. This image poignantly captures the journey of a daughter walking in the footsteps of her mother - literally and figuratively.

Brooke Shields and daughter Grier show off their matching tattoos

"When she was little, she would always just wear my shoes, no matter how teeny she was," Shields shared on Campbell's "Stupid Things for Love" podcast, reminiscing about Grier's childhood fascination with her high heels, a sentiment familiar to many mothers and daughters. The sound of clicking heels across the house now takes on new meaning, immortalized in ink.

Despite the initial fear of having her daughter becoming model, Shield decided to respect her daughter's choice and offer support as much as possible. "So we talked about it, we continue to talk about it. And I said, first and foremost, you will have an agent," she said. "So I knew from day one that I would have to put her in the hands of what was available. But the best that I knew. She has to be in a position to be with people who know better."

Not to be left out, Shield and her older daughter, Rowan, also share a special bond through tattoos. Back in 2021, to commemorate Rowan's high school graduation, they opted for matching ladybug tattoos, showing that such gestures of love and affiliation are becoming a family tradition. This year, Shield and Grier chose a more literal representation of stepping into one's shoes, further enriching the narrative of their shared love and experiences.

Grier, now embarking on adulthood, and Shields showcase not only their personal style but also the enduring nature of their relationship through these tattoos. For Brooke Shields and her daughters, these marks are not just fashion statements but eternal symbols of their connectivity, support, and admiration for one another.

As Brooke Shields continues to redefine motherhood through these shared acts of expression, her story encourages other mothers and daughters to find unique ways to celebrate their bond, making every Mother's Day - or any day - a memorable one.