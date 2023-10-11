 

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Hamas Attacks on Israel

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Hamas Attacks on Israel
The supermodel, who is of Palestinian descent, takes to Instagram to weigh in on the recent attacks by the Palestinian militant group, stressing that she takes the side of innocent people.

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid has weighed in on the recent attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel. The supermodel, who is of Palestinian descent, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 10 to comment on the matter, stressing that she takes the side of innocent people.

In her statement, Gigi shared that her "thoughts," "condolences," "love & strength" are with "all" those who have been affected by the "unjustified tragedy." She continued, "I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation; it's a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person."

The 28-year-old beauty went on condemning the Hamas attacks, saying, "The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement." She added, "The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back-and-forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the false idea that being pro-Palestine = antisemitic."

Gigi additionally sent her condolences "with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I'm sending you my love and strength, whoever and wherever you are." She concluded her lengthy message, "There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security, no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always."

Gigi's post arrived after her best friend Kylie Jenner landed in hot water for showing support for Israel in a now-deleted Instagram Story. Meanwhile, the catwalk beauty's sister Bella Hadid, who has been advocating for "Free Palestine" for years alongside Gigi, has yet to publicly comment on the recent attacks.

