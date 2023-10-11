Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Sends Supplies to Israel Using His Private Jet

startraksphoto.com/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 46-year-old boxing legend reportedly will make use of his private jet 'Air Mayweather' to send supplies to the Middle Eastern country following Hamas' sudden attack on October 7.

AceShowbiz - Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is sending help to those affected by the terror attack in Israel. According to TMZ Sports, the boxing legend will make use of his private jet "Air Mayweather" to send supplies to the Middle Eastern country this weekend.

The news outlet claimed that Floyd joins forces with a relief organization in Israel. They're reportedly planning to bring stuff, including food, water and bulletproof vests, for the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and civilians. Mayweather's pilots, AJ Ramey, Chris Javier, Sam Kniskern and Freeman Blakney, are set to fly the plane.

Floyd was also among celebrities who showed support for Israel after Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday. "I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists," he wrote on social media of the unprecedented attacks.

"Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes," he continued. "This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!"

It isn't the first time Floyd offered big help in a time of disaster. The boxing star helped almost 70 families with food and shelter following the deadly Maui fires in Hawaii.

According to TMZ, the 46-year-old set up hotel accommodations and offered food from local restaurants and clothing from H&M to wear. He also paid for their transportation from Maui to Honolulu.

In addition to Floyd, golfer Collin Morikawa pledged to donate $1,000 for every birdie he makes throughout the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs to help the Maui victims. Oprah Winfrey also handed out supplies, including shampoo and pillows, to residents at an evacuation center.

