DJ Akademiks Insinuates Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Beef Isn't Over Despite Speculation

Instagram Celebrity

After Drake's recent Instagram Story sparked speculation that he's forfeiting the fight, the Internet personality says he believes the Canadian rap star will diss his nemesis Kendrick in other ways.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef is far from being over like many hip-hop fans believe. If DJ Akademiks' latest intel is to be trusted, the Canadian rap star is still going to diss his nemesis despite his recent Instagram Story that sparked the white flag theory.

During his livestream on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, Ak seemed to diss on both sides' plans to hit back at each other. While he admitted he has no idea when Drake is going to release his next diss track against Kendrick, he said that the "Family Matters" spitter is going diss the Compton native in other ways.

"I do believe Drake is going probably to have a different approach to how this plays out," Ak told his viewers. "He's gonna play a different game. He will be still dissing Kendrick in another way. Drake is coming with some s**t."

The Internet personality also teased Kendrick's upcoming diss track, which he claims is going to be "the biggest anthem" in the beef between K-Dot and Drizzy. "From my understanding Kendrick got more songs, but they have struck gold by finding the BOP('Not Like Us'). This is probably the biggest anthem he's gonna get in beef," he spilled. "I'm not gonna say in this year, but in this situation."

During the livestream, Ak also addressed rumor that Drake planted the fake information about his alleged secret daughter, which was mentioned by Kendrick on his diss track "Meet the Grahams". According to the podcaster, the fake information was fed or planted to Kendrick by another individual, who wasn't Drizzy.

Ak's Mother's Day livestream comes after Drake shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram Story on Sunday. He uploaded a painting of a lone samurai against an army and wrote along with it, "Good times. Summer vibes up next." The painting seemed to reference the "20v1" that The Boy rapped about on "Push Ups" when much of the industry went against him, while many assumed that Drizzy waved a white flag in his beef with K-Dot.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage has weighed in on Drake's feud with Metro Boomin, whose collaborative album with Future includes Kendrick's diss track that started it all. Trying to stay away from the drama, he told his followers, "Don't come on my motherf**king live" talking about the beef. He went on calling both Metro and Drake his "brother," believing that they'll figure out their issue "eventually."