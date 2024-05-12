Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Plunging Dress at 2024 GLAAD Awards, Blasts Mike Pence

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence dazzles in a black gown at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in NYC, a night celebrating LGBTQ representation and achievements in media.

AceShowbiz - In an evening that sparkled with the presence of film and music royalty, Jennifer Lawrence made headlines with her breathtaking appearance at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday. The event, known for recognizing fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community in the media, saw Lawrence turning heads in a showstopping ensemble that underscored both the glamor of the night and the cause it celebrated.

At 33, the Oscar winner and fashion icon arrived in a fitted, black dress featuring a deep, plunging neckline and ruched midriff details, accompanied by a thigh-high slit that added a sultry edge to her look. Her attire was elegantly complemented with minimal accessories, a pair of flashy earrings, and a chic black clutch purse, allowing her stunning outfit to take center stage.

Lawrence, known for her roles in "The Hunger Games" and "Silver Linings Playbook," showcased her fashion-forward sense, previously exemplified by her custom Dior Haute Couture look at the 2024 Oscars and a sleek appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier in the year.

But the GLAAD Media Awards were not just about fashion statements; they served as a platform for vocal advocates and allies of the LGBTQ community. Lawrence, alongside notable stars like Jennifer Hudson, Uma Thurman, and honoree Orville Peck, highlighted the importance of inclusivity and representation in entertainment.

While celebrating Peck, she recalled falling in love with a gay man and how he was immune to her advances. "Conversion therapy doesn't work,” she roasted former Vice President. "Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy is not real - even though you think it worked on you."

The ceremony was vibrant with diverse fashion, from Hudson's shining silver outfit to Thurman's unique dress with rainbow trim, underscoring the night's theme of unity in diversity.

The GLAAD Media Awards, therefore, was not just an evening of sartorial splendor but also a celebration of progress in the portrayal and acceptance of the LGBTQ community in media. Lawrence, through her commanding presence and insightful contributions, remains a beacon of support in Hollywood's ongoing journey towards greater inclusivity and understanding.