 
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Plunging Dress at 2024 GLAAD Awards, Blasts Mike Pence
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence dazzles in a black gown at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in NYC, a night celebrating LGBTQ representation and achievements in media.

  • May 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - In an evening that sparkled with the presence of film and music royalty, Jennifer Lawrence made headlines with her breathtaking appearance at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday. The event, known for recognizing fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community in the media, saw Lawrence turning heads in a showstopping ensemble that underscored both the glamor of the night and the cause it celebrated.

At 33, the Oscar winner and fashion icon arrived in a fitted, black dress featuring a deep, plunging neckline and ruched midriff details, accompanied by a thigh-high slit that added a sultry edge to her look. Her attire was elegantly complemented with minimal accessories, a pair of flashy earrings, and a chic black clutch purse, allowing her stunning outfit to take center stage.

Lawrence, known for her roles in "The Hunger Games" and "Silver Linings Playbook," showcased her fashion-forward sense, previously exemplified by her custom Dior Haute Couture look at the 2024 Oscars and a sleek appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier in the year.

  Editors' Pick

But the GLAAD Media Awards were not just about fashion statements; they served as a platform for vocal advocates and allies of the LGBTQ community. Lawrence, alongside notable stars like Jennifer Hudson, Uma Thurman, and honoree Orville Peck, highlighted the importance of inclusivity and representation in entertainment.

While celebrating Peck, she recalled falling in love with a gay man and how he was immune to her advances. "Conversion therapy doesn't work,” she roasted former Vice President. "Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy is not real - even though you think it worked on you."

The ceremony was vibrant with diverse fashion, from Hudson's shining silver outfit to Thurman's unique dress with rainbow trim, underscoring the night's theme of unity in diversity.

The GLAAD Media Awards, therefore, was not just an evening of sartorial splendor but also a celebration of progress in the portrayal and acceptance of the LGBTQ community in media. Lawrence, through her commanding presence and insightful contributions, remains a beacon of support in Hollywood's ongoing journey towards greater inclusivity and understanding.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jennifer Lawrence Under Fire for Defending Amy Schumer After Backlash Over Israeli Comments

Jennifer Lawrence Under Fire for Defending Amy Schumer After Backlash Over Israeli Comments

Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Told Robert De Niro to Leave Her 'Stressful' Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Told Robert De Niro to Leave Her 'Stressful' Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Jennifer Lawrence Denies Plastic Surgery Rumor, Insists Her Face Changed Due to 'Ageing'

Jennifer Lawrence Denies Plastic Surgery Rumor, Insists Her Face Changed Due to 'Ageing'

Video: Jennifer Lawrence Shocked by Wardrobe Malfunction at Saks Fifth Avenue Lighting Ceremony

Video: Jennifer Lawrence Shocked by Wardrobe Malfunction at Saks Fifth Avenue Lighting Ceremony

Latest News
Mark Strong May Return to the DC Universe on 'The Penguin'
  • May 14, 2024

Mark Strong May Return to the DC Universe on 'The Penguin'

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Looks Distressed at Church, Mom Lynne Is Seen at Dollar Store
  • May 14, 2024

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Looks Distressed at Church, Mom Lynne Is Seen at Dollar Store

Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues
  • May 14, 2024

Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues

Kendrick Lamar's 3 Drake Diss Tracks Occupy Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart
  • May 14, 2024

Kendrick Lamar's 3 Drake Diss Tracks Occupy Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Kanye West Says His Wife Bianca Censori Makes Him Feel 'Happiest'
  • May 14, 2024

Kanye West Says His Wife Bianca Censori Makes Him Feel 'Happiest'

Chris Hemsworth Defends Marvel Movies Against 'Harsh' Criticism From Scorsese and Coppola
  • May 14, 2024

Chris Hemsworth Defends Marvel Movies Against 'Harsh' Criticism From Scorsese and Coppola