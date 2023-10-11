 

Shawn Levy Gushes Over 'Role Model' Taylor Swift After Joining Her A-List Squad at NFL Game

The 'Stranger Things' producer, who is 'a dad of four girls,' declares that he doesn't mind 'mild obsession' over the 'All Too Well' singer because she's 'a true generational creative genius.'

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shawn Levy could not help but shower Taylor Swift with praise after hanging out with her. A few days after joining Taylor's A-list squad at an NFL game, the "Stranger Things" producer deemed the "All Too Well" hitmaker a "good role model" for young girls, including his own daughters.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday, October 10, the 55-year-old filmmaker exclaimed, "I have never witnessed, and will likely never again witness anything like I saw when I went to the football game with Taylor Swift." He went on to gush, "You know what, as a dad of four girls, their collective fan-hood and mild obsession with Taylor is fine by me."

On the reason why, Shawn exclaimed, "Because she's a good role model." He elaborated, "You have to understand, my daughters are between the ages of 12 to 24. So Taylor Swift has been their only shared idol for that entire span of their lives."

Not stopping there, the "Deadpool 3" director explained other reasons why Taylor is a good role model. "And most importantly, that woman wrote all of those songs herself. This is a true generational creative genius," he stated. "She is a force, and she's also a really fun hang."

During the chat, Shawn reflected on Taylor's 2021 project titled "All Too Well: The Short Film", wherein he stars as her father. "When she asked me to be in the video for 'All Too Well', and I was able to bring all four daughters to be in that video with me, I got dad cred for life," he proudly bragged.

Shawn further shared, "I've directed both of those actors respectively. Dylan O'Brien in 'The Internship', and Sadie Sink [on] 'Stranger Things'." He additionally recounted, "But that was one of the few times that I've acted in the past 20 years. It was a very fun day."

Shawn met Taylor for the first time through his best friend Ryan Reynolds and his actress wife Blake Lively. On October 1, Shawn and his pal Hugh Jackman joined Taylor's A-list squad, consisting of Ryan, Blake and Sophie Turner during the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets game at the MetLife Stadium.

On October 5, the filmmaker joked about the unexpected attention he got after joining the A-list group. "It's almost depressing by the way. I could make 50 more hit movies and shows and I'll still be known as the guy in the orange suede jacket going to the Chiefs-Jets game with Taylor and others," he spoke to Variety.

All the while, his pal Ryan told Extra that he had a blast at the game. "It's a lot of fun… The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch, you know, that's usually only reserved for the Super Bowl, but, you know, here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it's already happening. I played football when I was a kid. I loved it. I love watching it."

