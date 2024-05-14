Rumer Willis Hits Back at Critics After Controversial Photo of Daughter Louetta

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

In a new interview, 'The House Bunny' actress gets things off her chest on people criticizing her social media posts about her 1-year-old child and breastfeeding journey.

AceShowbiz - Rumer Willis got things off her chest about social media critics in a new interview. The actress of "The House Bunny" hit back at haters as she opened up about a photo of her daughter Louetta that became controversial.

In an interview published on Monday, May 13, the 35-year-old actress shared her response to people criticizing her social media posts about Louetta as she discussed Cleobella's new "Do It Like a Mother" campaign. Speaking to PEOPLE, she revealed that she received unpleasant comments after sharing "partially naked" photos of her 1-year-old child, whom she shares with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Rumer stated, "I posted the cutest photo of her where you can literally see the line of her butt on my Instagram, and I didn't think it was going to be a big deal, and people literally went off on me as if I had posted an up-close photo of her vagina."

The daughter of actor Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore elaborated, "They were like, 'The sexual predators. This is horrific. Shame on you.' Blah, blah, blah. You're making it sexual, but it's a crack in her butt." She then said, "I've gotten stopped from posting old pictures of myself where you can see my little 3-year-old-person nipples."

During the chat, Rumer also talked about social media users criticizing her for sharing her breastfeeding journey online. She explained, "I didn't think it was that big of a thing because I grew up in a naked house. You know what I mean? I didn't grow up in a house where we had shame about being naked, ever. I didn't think I was posting that crazy of things even for me, I know I can be a little escandalo."

Noting that the critics consider breastfeeding as "a private thing," Rumer pointed out, "I'm like, 'Really? How would you feel if I told you to lock yourself in a little cubicle at the airport when you wanted to eat?' " She further stressed, "I'm feeding my kid. It's not sexual unless you're making it that way."

Rumer has been sharing her breastfeeding journey on her social media page after she gave birth to Louetta in April 2023. She has received mixed responses, including unpleasant ones, since then. Though so, she vowed to "celebrate every sec of this journey because this is my first time doing all of this."