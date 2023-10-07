 

Shawn Levy Finds It 'Depressing' to Hang Out With Taylor Swift at Chiefs Vs. Jets Game

Cover Images/FAYES VISION/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 'Stranger Things' producer jokes about the impact of being among the pop star's A-list squad at the NFL game, noting that 'nothing prepared us for the frenzy of attention.'

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shawn Levy is seemingly still reeling in from the media frenzy following his appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets game last weekend. Garnering a lot attention for joining Taylor Swift's A-list squad, the filmmaker shared that he found it "depressing" to be known in such a way.

The "Stranger Things" producer jokingly lamented the impact of joining Taylor's A-list group in an interview with Variety on Thursday, October 5. "It's almost depressing by the way....," he told the outlet. "I could make 50 more hit movies and shows and I'll still be known as the guy in the orange suede jacket going to the Chiefs-Jets game with Taylor and others."

Shawn, who said he was invited to the game by his "very close friend" Ryan Reynolds and "closest friend [Hugh Jackman]" was expecting a fun guys night out with "the buddies," but wasn't prepared for the attention they got.

"It was as simple as, 'Wait, we can go to an NFL game with our buddies? Let's do it,' " the 55-year-old described their attitude ahead of the outing. "We had a glimmer that maybe there would be others but nothing prepared us for the frenzy of attention that was that outing."

The "Deadpool 3" director went on admitting it was a "very fun night," before acknowledging Taylor's star power as saying, "I've known famous people but Taylor is definitely a culture magnet unlike anything I've seen."

Shawn was seen hanging out with Taylor, her longtime pal Blake Lively, Ryan as well as Hugh during the Chiefs vs. Jets game on Sunday, October 1 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Sophie Turner was also seen standing nearby as the British actress has been growing close with the Grammy winner lately.

Taylor herself attended the game in support of her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. It was the second time she was spotted at the NFL game amid her dating rumors with the athlete. She previously watched the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

