 

Selena Gomez Loves to Take Advice From 'Very Wise' Sister Gracie Despite 21-Year Age Gap

In a new interview about mental health day, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star praises her 'innocent and pure' 10-year-old sister, who also helps her 'keep perspective on life.'

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has a surprising revelation about her relationship with Gracie Teefey. Despite having a 21-year age gap with Gracie, the "Only Murders in the Building" star admitted that she loves to take advice from her younger sister, whom she deemed "very wise."

Speaking to her mental health organization Wondermind, the 31-year-old actress/singer opened up about her favorite thing to do while "taking a mental health day." She first revealed, "Spending time with my little sister, Gracie."

On the reason why, the "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker explained, "She's so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life. It's funny because she's 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice." She went on to exclaim, "She is very wise."

During the chat, Selena also offered details of her mental health condition. "I am not going to pretend I have it all figured out," she admitted. "And I think it's always going to be a work in progress. You have to learn to make the choices that are best for you."

Fortunately, the singer of "The Heart Wants What It Wants" has found a good way to make the situation less difficult. "When I decided to be open about my mental health, people began to reach out and share their stories," she recalled. "Listening and connecting was the biggest gift because you feel less alone."

Despite her attempts in taking care of her mental health condition, Selena revealed that she still has bad days. On how she handles them, she stated, "Usually, the first 10 minutes of the day I can kind of gauge how my day will go. Sometimes I just must accept it's going to be a bad day and that's OK." She added, "We all have bad days."

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena did not forget to mention her favorite affirmation. Noting that she doesn't use it "just for now," she said, "But I do always remind myself, 'This too shall pass.' " She additionally reminded others by saying, "Please know you are enough, and you are not alone."

