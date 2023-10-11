DC Defends Jason Momoa Against Amber Heard's Allegations He Was Drunk on 'Aquaman 2' Set

Warner Bros. Movie

The Mera depicter allegedly also claims that his co-star dressed like her ex-husband Johnny Depp and wanted her fired from the sequel, but Elon Musk stepped in and saved her from firing.

AceShowbiz - "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" set was full of drama, no thanks to Amber Heard's own legal problem and her alleged hostile relationship with her co-star. While Jason Momoa never publicly painted her in a bad light during her defamation trial against Johnny Depp, she reportedly accused him of being drunk on the set of their movie.

Variety reports that Depp fans paid the court fees for the release of documents from Heard's therapist Dr. Dawn Hughes, which surfaced on Reddit. In the raw notes, scribbled on a legal pad, it was alleged that intoxicated Momoa dressed like Depp and pushed to have Heard booted from the role of Mera.

"Jason said he wanted me fired," Heard allegedly said as described on the notes. "Jason drunk - late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too."

A rep for Momoa declined to comment, but a DC spokesperson has denied the allegations by Heard. The spokesperson told Variety on Tuesday, October 10, "Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'."

Echoing the sentiment, an insider who was on the London set in 2021 told the outlet, "Jason works his a** off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn't show up drunk to set." Noting that Momoa and Heard got along and were seen joking together, the source added, "And he isn't dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style."

The therapy notes also described Heard feeling unsupported by the film's director James Wan and treated like a pariah because of her high-profile legal battle with Depp. "He raised his voice @ me - 'I can't even post about Aquaman' - made it like it was my fault - I said 'I'm sorry,' " the notes said in reference to Wan. "Nobody could take selfies with me on set given blackout."

Wan declined to comment, but the DC spokesperson insisted, "James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set - the 'Aquaman' films were no exception."

Sources additionally told Variety that following the release of the first film, Warner Bros. sent a letter to Heard's attorney in 2018 (prior to Heard and Depp's lawsuit) notifying them of their decision to drop the actress from the sequel. However, the company did not go forward with the move after Elon Musk, who dated Heard in 2017, stepped in.

The X (formerly Twitter) owner reportedly sent "a scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down" if the actress wasn't brought back for a sequel. Musk didn't respond to a request for a comment on the matter. Heard is eventually still set to return for the sequel, but her role is significantly reduced in "Lost Kingdom", according to the outlet.

At least two of her scenes were cut from "Aquaman 2". One was an action sequence that found Mera fighting Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), while the other was a love scene with Momoa.

As the outlet pointed out, there's a hidden evidence of friction between the two stars. Momoa unfollowed Heard on Instagram this summer, with one source saying that he even blocked her from following him.

The turmoil aside, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is scheduled to set sail for release in U.S. theaters on December 20.

