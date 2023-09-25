 

Adele Fuels Rich Paul Marriage Rumors by Calling Herself a 'Wife'

After referring to her beau as her 'husband,' the 'Easy On Me' songstress seemingly gives another hint that she has tied the knot with the sports agent by calling herself a 'wife.'

  Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adele has fueled her marriage rumors with Rich Paul. A few days after referring to her beau as her "husband," the "Easy On Me" songstress prompted her devotees to believe that she and the sports agent are married by publicly calling herself a "wife."

On Saturday, September 23, the 35-year-old Grammy winner surprised her fans as she suggested that she has become a wife. When entertaining her fans onstage at her Las Vegas residency show, she had a discussion about sports, American football to be exact.

During the chat, the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer explained that she has difficulties in understanding the rules for the game. At one point, she told her packed audience, "I'm not the greatest wife when it comes to football," leading her devotees to burst into laughter.

This was not the first time Adele hinted that she is married to Rich. Earlier in September, she deemed him her "husband" while having a conversation with one of her female fans. In a viral TikTok video from her Las Vegas show on September 16, she said, "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight."

In response, the devotee asked Adele, "Can you try?" The "Rolling in the Deep" songstress immediately replied, "No, I don't want to try. I'm with Rich. You're crazy, leave me alone." The devotee could not help but show a shocking facial expression and laugh.

Adele's hints about her being married to Rich came after it was reported that she was "brainstorming" for their wedding. "Adele would love to make things official with Rich. They've already been brainstorming the idea of a fancy wedding next spring with a huge celebration at her L.A. home," a source spilled to Closer U.K.

"But she wouldn't even mind trying the knot with Vegas. She thinks it could be romantic to do something low-key, too," the source revealed. "Adele doesn't want to pressure Rich but she's just being completely honest about how in love she is. He agrees and is on board. He's a very chilled person so is happy go with the flow and take their time planning. But if Adele wants a wedding soon, he'll probably say yes."

Adele and Rich first stepped out together as a romantic couple back in July 2021. The British singer and the 44-year-old founder of Klutch Sports Group were spotted watching a basketball game at that time.

