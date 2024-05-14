Kelly Clarkson Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug After Major Transformation

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host confides to her guest Whoopi Goldberg that she ended up using weight loss medications after being 'chased' by her doctor 'for like two years,' but it's not Ozempic.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has finally admitted to using weight loss drug, years after her dramatic physical transformation. The singer revealed that she ended up consuming the medications that help break down the sugar after she was "chased" by her doctor for around two years.

The 42-year-old got honest about her weight loss journey after Whoopi Goldberg shared her own experience on "The Kelly Clarkson Show". "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too," the host said in the Monday, May 13 episode, stressing it's not Ozempic.

"My doctor chased me for like two years," the "Because of You" hitmaker continued. "And I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems, I was afraid.' Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it's not - it's something else."

She explained, "But it's something that aids in helping break down the sugar-obviously my body doesn't do it right. I ended up having to do that, because my blood work got so bad."

Kelly said she started her weight loss journey after being taken aback by how she looked onscreen at one point. "We were in my house in New York like watching," the former "American Idol" winner shared, "and then all of a sudden I paused and I was like, 'Who the f**k is that?' I swear to god, it sounds insane."

She added, "You see it. And you're like, 'Well, she about to die of a heart attack.' " Kelly said that those in her inner circle also didn't notice her body changing over time. "I looked at my manager who's known me for over 15 years," she recalled, "and she was like, 'I know I'm kind of shocked as you.' And I think because your people are with you the whole time, so it's gradual. You don't even realize."

Kelly then addressed people's concern that her size meant she was "miserable and depressed," while in fact she was "was riding high with someone" and living her best life despite her weight at the time.

Kelly's confession about her weight loss drug use comes years after she claimed that she dropped significant weight by adapting her diet to treat an autoimmune disease and thyroid condition. "I'm not working out!" she told Extra in 2018. "I think people think I'm working out and I'm like, 'Don't think I'm going to come play some sport!' "

Instead of hitting the gym, the "Miss Independent" songstress reveals she transformed her diet in a bid to treat an autoimmune disorder. "I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my (hormone) levels are back up," she explained. "I'm not on medicine anymore because of this book, it's called 'The Plant Paradox' (by Steven R. Gundry, MD). It's basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic... Literally, I haven't worked out at all!"