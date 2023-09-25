 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Seen Leaving Arrowhead Stadium Together After Chiefs Game

The 'Cruel Summer' singer and the NFL player are spotted together in public for the first time after she cheers on her rumored beau with his mom at the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Chicago Bears.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift apparently has no intention in hiding the sparks that fly between her and Travis Kelce. Amid wild speculation about their blossoming romance, the pair have been seen together in public for the first time.

The Grammy winner and the NFL star were spotted leaving together after she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24. They were seen walking out of Arrowhead Stadium side by side though there was no PDA.

The two were seen having a light conversation before they spotted someone filming them. Looking in good spirits, Taylor greeted the person behind the camera by saying, "Hi," as they passed by. Later, the pair were seen driving off together in his convertible.

Earlier that day, Taylor accepted Travis' invitation to watch he play as she joined his mom Donna Kelce in the private box. The pop superstar cheered on him and looked ecstatic as she was seen clapping and raising her hands up in the air.

She fully supported the 33-year-old tight end by wearing his team's red-and-white jacket. She was also seen chatting and laughing with Travis' mom throughout the game.

Travis previously addressed his dating rumors with Taylor on "The Pat McAfee Show". "It's hilarious how much traction this has actually got," he said in a Thursday, September 21 episode of the podcast. "I think it's, right now, it's like that old game in school called 'Telephone', where everybody is just whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff."

He then revealed, "I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' We'll see what happens in the near future."

The athlete jokingly blamed his brother Jason Kelce for fanning the rumors with his comments. "The guy is absolutely ridiculous," he said of his older brother. "He can't stay out of the frickin' headlines." He went on pleading, "Please, everybody stop asking my brother about my love life."

