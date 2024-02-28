Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Instagram Music

The 'Easy On Me' songstress receives supportive messages from her fans after she issued an apology for putting her Las Vegas residency shows in the next 5 weekends on hold.

AceShowbiz - Adele has received heartwarming responses from her fans despite putting her "Weekends With Adele" concerts on hold. The "Easy On Me" songstress was supported by her devotees after announcing that she had to postpone her Las Vegas residency shows.

On Tuesday, February 27, the 35-year-old singer made use of Instagram to share the unexpected announcement. She uploaded a photo of a message that read, "Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency."

On the reason why, Adele explained, "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice."

"And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly," the singer went on to write. Though so, she assured, "The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap."

Adele concluded, "The postponed dates are: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 & 30 March." Along with the announcement, she issued an apology to her devotees in the caption of the post, "I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience x."

While Adele made many of the fans disappointed, others showed their support for the singer. In the comments section of the post, one in particular wrote, "After 80 shows you already deserve a rest." Another joined in, "That angel voice has to be recovered, take care of yourself," adding a red heart emoji.

Prior to the announcement, Adele shared that she was put on voice rest after struggling to hit certain notes during her shows. Speaking to concertgoers at one of her gigs at Caesars Palace, she said, "I'm sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice. Your girl was tired. I didn't sleep very well."

"And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can't hit my headnotes properly. I didn't sleep very well and my chest is on fire. Straight after this show I am going on voice rest," the "Someone Like You" songstress further elaborated.

