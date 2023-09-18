Adele Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Rich Paul Her 'Husband' During Concert

Instagram Celebrity

While talking to one of her female devotees at her Los Angeles show, the 'Set Fire to the Rain' songstress refers to her sports agent boyfriend, who is also at the gig, as her 'husband.'

AceShowbiz - Adele has sparked marriage rumors with Rich Paul. After referring to her boyfriend of two years as her "husband" during one of her concerts, the "Easy On Me" songstress caused her devotees to speculate that she has tied the knot with the sports agent.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner's fans assumed that she had married Rich after a video featuring her surprising remarks about him went viral on TikTok. In the comments section of the clip, one devotee in particular asked, "Her husband??? omgg Adele Paul???" adding a slew of red heart emojis. Similarly, another simply wrote, "It would be my question."

The online responses from the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer's fans did not stop there. A third questioned, "Excuse me miss ma'am your whatttt??" A fourth, in the meantime, suggested, "I feel like not many people knew, but she literally spoke about it in an interview once," adding a crying face emoji.

In the footage, Adele referred to Rich as her "husband" when she was talking to one of her fans during her show which took place in Las Vegas on Saturday night, September 16. Speaking to a female fan, she could be heard saying, "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight."

The devotee then asked the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress, "Can you try?" In response, the singer did not take long to point out, "No, I don't want to try. I'm with Rich. You're crazy, leave me alone," prompting the fan to show a shocking facial expression and laugh.

Adele's remarks came after she reportedly was "brainstorming" for her wedding with Rich. "Adele would love to make things official with Rich. They've already been brainstorming the idea of a fancy wedding next spring with a huge celebration at her L.A. home," a source spilled to Closer U.K. "But she wouldn't even mind trying the knot with Vegas. She thinks it could be romantic to do something low-key, too."

"Adele doesn't want to pressure Rich but she's just being completely honest about how in love she is. He agrees and is on board. He's a very chilled person so is happy go with the flow and take their time planning," the source continued. "But if Adele wants a wedding soon, he'll probably say yes. Pals hint they could even imagine a New Year's Eve wedding so the pair can ring in 2023 as husband and wife."

Adele and Rich went public with their romantic relationship back in July 2021. At that time, the couple was caught on camera watching a basketball game together.

