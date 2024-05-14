 
Jake Borelli Exits 'Grey's Anatomy' After Seven Seasons Amid Budget Cut
The actor, who has played Dr. Levi Schmitt on the ABC drama series since season 14, will be departing the series following its current 20th season, but may return to wrap his storyline in season 21.

AceShowbiz - "Grey's Anatomy" bids farewell to one of its cast members, Jake Borelli. The actor, who has played Dr. Levi Schmitt on the ABC drama series since season 14, will be departing the series following its current 20th season. Deadline reports that he is in negotiations to return next season for several episodes to wrap up the story of his character.

The decision reportedly stems from budget cuts at "Grey's Anatomy", which was renewed for a 21st season last month. The series' large cast and its long-running status have made it an expensive production, leading to financial concessions being requested from cast members.

As part of these negotiations, established stars are facing a reduction in their episodic guarantees, resulting in possible appearances in fewer episodes next season. However, actors will not be taking direct pay cuts, as their overall compensation will decrease due to reduced episode appearances.

Borelli's exit marks a significant departure for "Grey's Anatomy". He joined the series as a recurring role in season 14 and became a series regular two seasons later. Levi Schmitt has become a fan favorite character, rising from intern to senior resident and mentoring new interns.

In season 15, Borelli's character played a central role in a groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ storyline, becoming the first openly gay male series regular on the show. After his character shared a kiss with another male doctor, Borelli publicly came out as gay, inspiring viewers and LGBTQ+ representation in television.

Other cast members are also facing renegotiations of their episodic guarantees, but it is unclear if their appearances will be reduced. "Grey's Anatomy" 20th season concludes on Thursday, May 30, with the series returning for season 21 later in 2024.

