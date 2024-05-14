 
Khloe Kardashian Takes Kids to First NBA Game to Support Tristan Thompson
The 39-year-old 'The Kardashians' star brings daughter True and son Tatum to watch their father and his team Cleveland Cavaliers playing in the NBA semifinals.

  • May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian and her kids showed support to Tristan Thompson. "The Kardashians" star brought daughter True and son Tatum to watch their father and his team Cleveland Cavaliers playing in the NBA semifinals.

In pictures and videos circulating online, Khloe was seen arriving at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday, May 13 with her kids. The outing marked their first to see their dad showing off his skills as a professional basketball player. 

For the game, which saw Cleveland Cavaliers going against Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, True (6) looked adorable in a pink T-shirt and boots for the occasion, while Tatum (1) donned a black jersey with the name of Thompson on the back.

As for Khloe, the Good American founder opted for an all-black look. She was dressed in a black long-sleeve tee which she paired with black leather pants and a matching hand bag.

According to insiders, Khloe wanted to make the experience extra special for her kids during the outing. Kim Kardashian's son Saint West, who is known for his love for the sport, also joined them on the NBA night. TMZ claimed that True has been asking to go to a live game.

The outing came after it was reported that Khloe "wants to have another baby" with Tristan. "Khloe should be out dating and opening up her heart to someone new, but she only wants to be in mommy mode," a source recently revealed to Heat Magazine. "True and Tatum are growing up so fast, and she's already saying she misses having a little one."

"Of course, the only man in her life right now is Tristan," the source continued. "There's nothing romantic between them, but the situation is working well, so she doesn't see any reason why they shouldn't have another baby."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum allegedly "is not angry with him the way she was back when Tatum was born, and feels they have a great co-parenting relationship." The informant further divulged, "She really wants to have another baby and says they can use a surrogate again, the same way they did last time. Tristan isn't so sure, but Khloe's convinced she can persuade him."

