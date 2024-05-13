Hailey Bieber Celebrates Motherhood, Shares New Baby Bump Photo

Instagram Celebrity

The model and husband Justin Bieber's journey towards parenthood encapsulates a modern love story, showcasing their readiness and excitement to welcome their first child.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - As she eagerly awaits the arrival of her first child, Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) is honoring the generations of mothers who have inspired her. On Mother's Day, she shared a tribute on her skincare line's Instagram page, celebrating "generations of Rhode."

Bieber's mother Kennya and grandmother Rute have played a pivotal role in shaping her skincare routine and the philosophy behind her brand. "They taught her all about skincare at an early age," Rhode's tribute stated. "Their diligent routines and love for head-to-toe hydration helped shape our approach."

Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber announced their first pregnancy in a video from their intimate Hawaii vow renewals. The model showcased her baby bump in a custom Saint Laurent lace wedding dress by Anthony Vaccarello. The couple is expecting the child in late summer.

Initial confusion arose when Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, referred to "grand-babies" in her congratulatory comment. However, she later clarified that there are no twins on the way.

Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin, expressed his anticipation for the new addition to the family. The couple has been preparing a nursery and has already chosen a name. "They're also starting to decorate a nursery," a source revealed. "They can't wait to meet the baby."

The couple kept the pregnancy a secret from most people. "When they found out that Hailey was pregnant, it was just the best day for them," a source said. "They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed."

Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, expressed her excitement at the prospect of becoming a grandmother. "My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!" she wrote on Instagram.

In addition to her Mother's Day tribute, Bieber shared a new photo of herself taken during her vow renewal, revealing her growing baby bump in a custom Saint Laurent lace wedding dress.