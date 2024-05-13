 
Mae Whitman Announces Pregnancy With 'Parenthood' Cast Reunion on Mother's Day
In a delightful blend of life imitating art, the actress shares the exciting news while being surrounded by her on-screen family from the much-loved NBC drama.

  • May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - In an Instagram post that quickly captured the hearts of fans and celebrities alike, Mae Whitman, 35, known for her role as Amber Holt on the NBC drama "Parenthood", shared a touching announcement. Boasting a black-and-white photo of her burgeoning baby bump alongside Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer, who played her mom and brother on the show, Whitman revealed she's expecting her first child.

The caption, filled with love and excitement, read, "Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother's Day looking a little different this year! can't wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal."

The snapshot, oozing familial warmth and nostalgia, wasn't just a pregnancy announcement but a mini "Parenthood" reunion. The series, which still holds a special place in viewers' hearts, aired its final episode in 2015 but evidently left a lasting bond among its cast members. The reunion wasn't just a testament to Whitman's personal milestone but also to the enduring relationships formed on-set, proving that once a family on-screen, always a family off-screen.

Celebrities and fans alike flocked to the comments section to congratulate Whitman, showcasing the vast love and support from her peers. Christina Hendricks, Whitman's co-star from "Good Girls", and Busy Philipps were among the well-wishers, highlighting the camaraderie and affection within the entertainment community. Furthermore, Scott Porter, known for his role in "Friday Night Lights" and a cameo in "Parenthood", also shared his excitement for Whitman's news.

