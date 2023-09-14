 

Kanye West Fired Project Manager for Not Complying With His 'Bomb Shelter' Plan

The 'Gold Digger' rapper has been sued by his former project manager who was fired after complaining about the 'dangerous conditions' at the star's $57 million Malibu home.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's legal trouble list is expanding. The "Gold Digger" rapper has been sued by his former project manager who was fired after complaining about the "dangerous conditions" at the star's $57 million Malibu home.

In a new lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday, September 13 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tony Saxon claims that the Yeezy designer fired him for refusing to remove all the windows and electricity in the home. According to Tony, the controversial emcee instructed him to move large generators into the home.

When the employee expressed concerns "about the extreme danger of such actions," Ye ousted him. The former husband of Kim Kardashian allegedly told Tony that he would be "considered an enemy if he did not comply" and eventually told him to "get the hell out."

Tony further states in the lawsuit, "When Plaintiff refused to engage in unlawful conduct or to engage in activity that would further cause him physical injury, Mr. Ye responded, 'If you don't do what I say, you're not going to work for me, I'm not gonna be your friend anymore and you'll just see me on TV.' "

The "Donda" artist eventually fired Tony, who worked for Ye for two months, on November 5, 2021. In addition to being the project manager, Tony served as his security guard and caretaker of the property, working 16-hour days and sleeping on the floor while coordinating the renovation.

The former employee claimed that Ye failed to pay $20,000 a week like what he promised. Tony is suing the hip-hop star of multiple labor code violations, unpaid wages and wrongful retaliatory termination.

A source, meanwhile, told The U.S. Sun that Ye, who is currently enjoying his Italian trip with wife Bianca Censori, "doesn't give a crap" about the lawsuits. "Ye has joked before he likes being sued, he really doesn't care about all that, he's been a part of lawsuits for years, it's just part of the fame game to him," an insider said. "He's having the time of his life at the moment traveling around with Bianca, she's his rock, and they have a tight team of influential people who are working for Yeezy."

The source continued, "They have been joined by friends, his new CEO Dov Charney, assistants, and his regular sushi chef, he's blowing a fair bit of money, but he feels he'll be back in business soon. Ye isn't even using a phone number right now, he just has an email address which he sometimes uses for FaceTime, but he's pretty off the grid."

