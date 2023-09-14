 

Kristin Cavallari Gets Coy on Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors

Kristin Cavallari Gets Coy on Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors
Cover Images/Roger Wong/Brandi Benton
Celebrity

After initially saying that they're 'buddies,' the former 'The Hills' star keeps her lips sealed when Andy Cohen jokingly presses her with a question if she went on a date with the 'Whiskey Glasses' singer.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari has done little to nothing to quash her latest dating rumors. The reality TV star got coy when asked about speculation that she has been romantically linked to singer Morgan Wallen.

The "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" alum appeared in the Tuesday, September 12 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" when she was asked about her relationship with the country music star. When host Andy Cohen brought up the dating rumors, she quickly said, "That's not true."

The host asked again, "Are you buddies?" to which Kristin responded, "Yeah, I know him." She added, "My kids are huge fans of his. I've taken my kids to a few concerts." Summing up for his viewers, Andy said, "Okay. Not true folks. You can put that in ink." Kristin stressed, "Yes, that is a fact."

But Andy wouldn't stop pestering his guest, asking her again, "I mean would you date him if he asked you out?" Dodging the question, Kristin said instead, "Let's keep moving on."

"By the way, she lives in Nashville, a lot of cute country guys there," Andy said, before Kristin admitted, "I know him." The former "The Hills" star let out a nervous laugh while acknowledging "The Voice" alum.

Andy later jokingly asked Kristin if Morgan had ever bought her a car. "He has not," she responded, before adding, "It would be nice. I would accept it."

  Editors' Pick

Kristin, however, later appeared to be undecided when the topic was brought up again on the show. During a Q&A segment, fans called the show to asks the author to reveal the identity of her mystery date.

Before Kristin got to answer it, Andy chimed in, "It's obviously Morgan Wallen, she just said her kids are big fans of his." The mother of three said, "I'm not answering that question."

"But it's not Morgan Wallen because you said you never went on a date with him," Andy corrected himself. "You said you're not dating him." Kristin affirmed it as saying, "I'm not dating him."

"So you went on a date with him, because your kids are big fans," Andy tried to dig more information from his guest, who coyly responded, "I don't know." Andy then jokingly said, "Wow I think we just cracked the case with our buddies from Chelsea."

The dating rumors first sparked in June after Deuxmoi responded to a fan's question about whom Morgan is currently dating. "Kristin Cavallari?" the blog replied. Fueling the speculation, another follower then wrote to the account, "Morgan Wallen and Kcav spotted in Nash."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Zolciak Plans Reality TV Return Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann

Caitlyn Jenner Dubs Kim Kardashian Calculative in First 'House of Kardashian' Trailer
Related Posts
Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast

Kristin Cavallari Hates Dating Apps

Kristin Cavallari Hates Dating Apps

Kristin Cavallari Won't Let Her Son Become a YouTube Star

Kristin Cavallari Won't Let Her Son Become a YouTube Star

Kristin Cavallari Refuses to Put Up With Any BS After Jay Cutler Split

Kristin Cavallari Refuses to Put Up With Any BS After Jay Cutler Split

Latest News
Britney Spears Allegedly Shades Sister Jamie Lynn and Sam Asghari in New Dancing Video
  • Sep 14, 2023

Britney Spears Allegedly Shades Sister Jamie Lynn and Sam Asghari in New Dancing Video

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs
  • Sep 14, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Kristin Cavallari Gets Coy on Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors
  • Sep 14, 2023

Kristin Cavallari Gets Coy on Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors

Heidi Klum Afraid She Might End Up With No Halloween Costume Due to Complications
  • Sep 14, 2023

Heidi Klum Afraid She Might End Up With No Halloween Costume Due to Complications

Caitlyn Jenner Dubs Kim Kardashian Calculative in First 'House of Kardashian' Trailer
  • Sep 14, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Dubs Kim Kardashian Calculative in First 'House of Kardashian' Trailer

Julia Haart Reveals She 'Nursed' Her Brother Upon Her Mother's Request
  • Sep 14, 2023

Julia Haart Reveals She 'Nursed' Her Brother Upon Her Mother's Request

Most Read
Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents
Celebrity

Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Laments Having 'Narcissistic' Parent in New Post

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Laments Having 'Narcissistic' Parent in New Post

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Pink Calls Out 'Hateful' Follower for Comparing Her to Transgender Comedian Eddie Izzard

Pink Calls Out 'Hateful' Follower for Comparing Her to Transgender Comedian Eddie Izzard

Report: Kim Kardashian Hanging Out With NFL Player Odell Beckham Jr.

Report: Kim Kardashian Hanging Out With NFL Player Odell Beckham Jr.

Beyonce Appears to Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors in Birthday Celebratory Post

Beyonce Appears to Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors in Birthday Celebratory Post

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable in First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce Filing

Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable in First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce Filing