Kristin Cavallari Gets Coy on Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors

After initially saying that they're 'buddies,' the former 'The Hills' star keeps her lips sealed when Andy Cohen jokingly presses her with a question if she went on a date with the 'Whiskey Glasses' singer.

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari has done little to nothing to quash her latest dating rumors. The reality TV star got coy when asked about speculation that she has been romantically linked to singer Morgan Wallen.

The "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" alum appeared in the Tuesday, September 12 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" when she was asked about her relationship with the country music star. When host Andy Cohen brought up the dating rumors, she quickly said, "That's not true."

The host asked again, "Are you buddies?" to which Kristin responded, "Yeah, I know him." She added, "My kids are huge fans of his. I've taken my kids to a few concerts." Summing up for his viewers, Andy said, "Okay. Not true folks. You can put that in ink." Kristin stressed, "Yes, that is a fact."

But Andy wouldn't stop pestering his guest, asking her again, "I mean would you date him if he asked you out?" Dodging the question, Kristin said instead, "Let's keep moving on."

"By the way, she lives in Nashville, a lot of cute country guys there," Andy said, before Kristin admitted, "I know him." The former "The Hills" star let out a nervous laugh while acknowledging "The Voice" alum.

Andy later jokingly asked Kristin if Morgan had ever bought her a car. "He has not," she responded, before adding, "It would be nice. I would accept it."

Kristin, however, later appeared to be undecided when the topic was brought up again on the show. During a Q&A segment, fans called the show to asks the author to reveal the identity of her mystery date.

Before Kristin got to answer it, Andy chimed in, "It's obviously Morgan Wallen, she just said her kids are big fans of his." The mother of three said, "I'm not answering that question."

"But it's not Morgan Wallen because you said you never went on a date with him," Andy corrected himself. "You said you're not dating him." Kristin affirmed it as saying, "I'm not dating him."

"So you went on a date with him, because your kids are big fans," Andy tried to dig more information from his guest, who coyly responded, "I don't know." Andy then jokingly said, "Wow I think we just cracked the case with our buddies from Chelsea."

The dating rumors first sparked in June after Deuxmoi responded to a fan's question about whom Morgan is currently dating. "Kristin Cavallari?" the blog replied. Fueling the speculation, another follower then wrote to the account, "Morgan Wallen and Kcav spotted in Nash."

