Kylie and Kendall Jenner Serve as Bartenders at Las Vegas Bar

The famous sisters are seen at an event at Marquee in Las Vegas, where they're serving drinks for customers to promote Kendall's 818 Tequila and Kylie's new vodka soda drink Sprinter.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are enjoying another hot-girl summer. The famous sisters made headlines after they were seen at an event at Marquee in Las Vegas, where they're serving drinks for customers.

In a video circulating online, which was to promote the model's 818 Tequila and the Kylie Cosmetics founder's new vodka soda drink Sprinter, the pair could be seen excitedly acting as bartenders at the event. For the occasion on Friday, May 10, Kendall opted to wear a strapless little black dress. She completed her look with black sunglasses.

As for Kylie, the mom of two was a vision in a skin-tight red latex tank dress, which perfectly hugged her enviable figure. Kylie also took to her Instagram account to share some selfies and a video that day. "sister work day @drinksprinter @drink818," the cosmetics mogul wrote in the caption.

Khloe Kardashian caught wind of the post and shared support for her sisters. "Yep… you two are perfect," Khloe wrote in her comment. A fan, meanwhile, gushed, "Two sisters, one selfie: The Jenner edition of double trouble!"

The casual event came just days after Kendall and Kylie turned heads when they attended the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. For the big fashion night, Kylie chose to wear a pale pink Oscar de la Renta gown. Kendall, meanwhile, stunned in an Alexander McQueen fall 1999 look for Givenchy haute couture.

Kendall and Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian as well as their mom Kris Jenner were also among the attendees at the invite-only affair which took place at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6. This year's dress code was “The Garden of Time,” which was inspired by the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit.